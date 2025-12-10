Sharon Osbourne defends daughter Kelly after trolls target her appearance following Ozzy's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sharon Osbourne will protect her children at all costs.

During an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Sharon — whose husband and late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne died earlier this year -— came to her daughter's defense after online trolls attacked Kelly's appearance.

While speaking about naysayers who have been taking to the internet to poke fun at Kelly's weight loss, Morgan shared a video that Kelly recently posted on social media in response.

"To the people who keep thinking that they're being funny and mean by writing comments like, ‘Are you ill?’ or ‘Get off Ozempic’ or 'You don't look right.' My dad just died and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing that I have to live for is my family," she said in the video. "I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f--- off."

After the clip was aired, Sharon revealed that Kelly has been having a tough time since Ozzy's death in July.

"She's not happy, she lost her daddy," she said. "She can't eat right now."

"[The internet] is a shield for people that are unhappy. Jealousy and people's perception of somebody else — how many times have we been wrong about somebody because of our perception? … A lot of effort goes into [hurtful comments]. I feel sorry for people. There's something wrong with their lives. They're not happy."

Earlier this year, Kelly opened up about the scrutiny she's endured over the years due to her physical appearance.

"We live in a fat-phobic world," the reality TV star said during a panel at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, as quoted by People .

"I have been a drug addict, an alcoholic… I’ve been a complete mess, disrespectful to people, horrible – but I got more s--- for being fat than I did for anything else. It’s insane."

Kelly described how, when she was heavier, she often received backhanded comments.

"People [would] say, ‘You’re so pretty. Why don’t you just lose a little bit of weight, and then you’ll be the total package?’" she said.

In August, Kelly addressed her fans days after her dad's death.

"I've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don't know if the words will ever feel like enough… but from the bottom of my heart, thank you," she wrote.

"The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."

"Grief is a strange thing – it sneaks up on you in waves – I will not be ok for a while – but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this post.