Sharon Osbourne breaks down as she reveals Ozzy's final words before his death: 'Kiss me…hug me tighter’

haron Osbourne revealed Ozzy Osbourne's last words to her as she continues to mourn the loss of her husband of 43 years.

During an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," which aired on Wednesday, Sharon, 73, teared up as she recalled her final moments with Ozzy, who died in July at the age of 76 in June following a heart attack.

Sharon told Morgan that Ozzy had been "up and down" all night before waking her at 4:30 a.m.

"He said, "Wake up" and [I said] 'I’m already bloody awake, you’ve woken me up,'" Sharon remembered. "And he said, 'Kiss me.' And then he said, 'Hug me tight.'"

Sharon emotionally confirmed that those were the last words that the Black Sabbath frontman said to her before he died later that morning.

The former "The Talk" host explained that Ozzy would often wake up early to exercise and he followed his usual routine on the day of his death.

"He went downstairs and worked out for 20 minutes and passed away," she said.

Sharon recalled that she discovered Ozzy had died after she heard "screaming" in the house and ran downstairs.

"They were trying to resuscitate him and I'm like 'Don't. Leave him. Leave him. You can't. He's gone.' I knew instantly he's gone," she recalled. "And they tried and tried and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried and it's like, 'He's gone. Just leave him.'"

Sharon shared that her grief at the time was so overwhelming she "couldn't function" and she struggled with "regrets" over their last exchange.

"If only I’d have told him I loved him more. If only I’d have held him tighter," she said as she began to cry.

Morgan noted that the couple had known each other for 55 years, since she was a teeanger. Sharon first met Ozzy when Black Sabbath visited the London office of her father, Don Arden, who managed the band. However, the two's relationship did not turn romantic until years later after Ozzy left Black Sabbath’s original lineup and Sharon took over his management of his solo career in 1979.

"He's just never not been there," she said.

Sharon said she believed Ozzy knew that he was going to die soon before he passed away. She explained that he told her he was having "really vivid dreams" during the final week of his life.

"He was seeing people that he never knew," Sharon told Morgan. ‘I said, ’What kind of people? He goes, 'All different people. And I just keep walking and walking, and I’m seeing all these different people every night and they’re looking at me, and nobody’s talking.'"

"He knew. He was ready," she said.

Two weeks before his death, Ozzy reunited with Black Sabbath to perform at a star-studded farewell show in England, an appropriately dark and electric send-off for one of rock's greatest legends.

During his final show on July 5 at Villa Park , Ozzy expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support as the band, including Tony Iommi, Terence "Geezer" Butler and Bill Ward, performed together for the first time in 20 years.

For the closing set, the legendary rock star was lifted to the stage while sitting on a black throne accompanied by skulls and topped with a black bat. He sang hits like "Crazy Train" and "Mama I’m Coming Home" while remaining seated during the entire set.

"You have no idea how I feel," Ozzy told the crowd. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Sharon shared that Ozzy was struggling with health issues in the last year of his life including three bouts of pneumonia and sepsis.

She said that his medical team advised him against performing at the show with one doctor warning, "If you do this show, that's it. You're not going to get through it."

"And we just sat there and he said, 'I'm doing it. I want to do it and I'm doing it.' And he knew his body was failing him. He was in so much pain.," she said.

However, Sharon recalled that Ozzy was happier than she had seen him in years after the concert.

"He was just so happy. So, so happy," she said. "And for two weeks he was, you know, really like every day was sunshine for him."

Sharon told Morgan that she and Ozzy had a conversation during which he asked her if she would ever get married again.

"I'm like, "F--- off. Are you joking? Piss off," she recalled telling him.

"Could you imagine ever marrying anybody else?" Morgan asked her.

"Never," she said. "Oh my god. No. Never. Ever. Ever."

After his death, the Osbournes released a statement to Fox News Digital.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy at this time."

Ozzy and Sharon shared daughters Kelly and Aimee and son Jack. The couple starred alongside Kelly and Jack in the hit show "The Osbournes" from 2002 to 2005.

The rocker was also father to daughter Jessica and sons Elliot and Louis from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.



