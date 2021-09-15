Ozzy Osbourne to undergo 'major surgery' for neck and back pain

Ozzy Osbourne is on the road to recovery after a 2019 fall left him with painful injuries.

The rocker, 72, will soon undergo "major surgery" on his neck and back which will help alleviate a lot of his pain, his wife Sharon Osbourne told DailyMailTV.

As a result of the bathroom fall, Ozzy dislodged metal screws in his spine which were originally put in after he was in a quad-bike accident in 2003.

Sharon told the DailyMail she hopes the Black Sabbath frontman will be able to get "back on stage" soon. "That’s what I pray for," she said.

In 2019, the Osbourne family spoke with Robin Roberts on " Good Morning America " about Ozzy's incident. "When I had the fall, it was pitch black," he recalled. "I went to the bathroom and I fell. I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now,’ really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill."

The family also opened up about Ozzy's Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

"It's PRKN 2," Sharon told GMA. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's -- it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Parkinson's is a neurodegenerative disorder that typically develops slowly over years, although not all patients are affected the same. It can cause tremors, limb rigidity, gait and balance issues as well as slowness of movement. There is no known cure for the disease, but patients can seek treatment through various medications and surgery, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Fast forward to 2021 and Sharon told the DailyMail that Ozzy's Parkinson's is "under control."

"It breaks your heart," Sharon told the outlet. "He wants to get back [on the road]. He misses his friends, his musicians. They're his partners. He misses that life. But with his Parkinson's, he's fine. He's fine. He's got it under control."

Elsewhere in the DailyMail interview, the former "Talk" co-host spoke candidly about her "volatile" relationship with Ozzy.

The interview focused on an upcoming biopic that will explore the relationship between the media personality, 68, and the musician.

Sharon and Ozzy first met when the TV host was just 18-years-old. The couple was first introduced by Sharon's father, who managed Ozzy's band, Black Sabbath, at the time.

"Our fights were, legendary," Osbourne told DailyMailTV . "We would beat the s--t out of each other. It stopped, must be, 20 years ago, but we had a good run."

Despite the tumultuous relationship the two shared, Sharon called the biopic "a love story" during the interview.

"It's a movie about Ozzy's and my life, how we came together in the early days and our volatile relationship," Sharon said. "All the fights, all the makeups, all the fights, all the arrests, all the everything. And it's a love story."

"People are going to watch it go, 'This isn’t allowed. They shouldn't behave that way and put it on film,'" she added. "But [we're] only talking the truth. Some people have volatile relationships and ours was very volatile."

