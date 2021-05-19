Ozzy Osbourne defends wife Sharon as 'the most un-racist person' following exit from 'The Talk'

Ozzy Osbourne defended his wife, Sharon, following her departure from "The Talk" over accusations of racism.

Sharon, 68, left the daytime talk show after 11 years only a few weeks after a heated exchange with her co-host Sheryl Underwood, in which she expressed support for Piers Morgan, who left his own position at "Good Morning Britain" after he made controversial comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 72-year-old rocker spoke out about the situation on the May 17 episode of his SiriusXM show "Ozzy Speaks." He explained that he would be open to calling out his wife if he believed she were actually guilty of any racism, but stood firm that she is the most "un-racist" person he knows.

"As you know Sharon, poor old Sharon, has been going through the mill lately," he explained to co-host Billy Morrison. "She’s been through the mill a bit and, you know, all I can tell you is if my wife was slightly racist, I’d tell you. She’s possibly the most un-racist person I’ve ever met and I’m not just saying that."

Morrison said he "totally concurs" with Ozzy’s statement, prompting the rocker to go on and explain that the situation has definitely taken its toll on his wife, but said she’s powering through.

"But she’s weathered the storm. She’s marching on," he said.

He added: "I mean but it’s still unpleasant. It’s one of those things, once you’re accused of it, people tie you with that brush, it’s very hard to shake off."

He concluded his thoughts on the matter by noting once again that if he believed his wife was guilty of any negativity, he would call her out on it publicly. However, he does not believe that to be the case.

"If she got caught doing something and I knew it was wrong, I’d go ‘woah man!’" he said. "When Sharon first got the news, she was devastated, she was like ‘why are they saying this about me?’"

Ozzy’s claim that Sharon was devastated by the news is in line with what a source recently told Us Weekly regarding her split from "The Talk."

"Sharon is bitterly disappointed at how it all played out," a source revealed to Us Weekly in March. "Her whole career has been based on not holding back, speaking her mind and championing free speech — so to be classified or perceived as a bigot or a racist is a sickening scenario and an utter nightmare for her, especially since she insists up and down it’s all a pack of lies and that’s the last thing she is."

The source also noted that her family was supporting her through the controversy.