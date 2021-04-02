Sharon Osbourne's husband Ozzy Osbourne seemingly reacts to her exit from 'The Talk'

Ozzy Osbourne isn't staying silent.

The 72-year-old rocker's wife, Sharon Osbourne, has found herself at the center of controversy lately after a firey on-air discussion during an episode of "The Talk."

The longtime hostess was called out for defending Piers Morgan's controversial comments regarding Meghan Markle and squared off with co-host Sheryl Underwood of the racist implications of what he said.

After the show went on hiatus and launched an internal investigation, it was announced last week that Sharon, 68, would exit the show.

The matter has been somewhat controversial and has left Sharon feeling "bitterly disappointed."

While it's unclear when -- or if -- Sharon will open up publicly about the ordeal, Ozzy seems to be willing to share his thoughts.

On Wednesday, the Black Sabbath frontman took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his wife at what appeared to be a red carpet event.

In the picture, the stars cuddled up while the musician held his hand behind his ear as if he couldn't hear.

"I can’t f------ hear you!" he captioned the post, adding the hashtag: "#TeamSharon."

Sharon had been a co-host on "The Talk" since the show began in 2010 and has become known for rarely pulling punches or holding her tongue.

"Her whole career has been based on not holding back, speaking her mind and championing free speech — so to be classified or perceived as a bigot or a racist is a sickening scenario and an utter nightmare for her, especially since she insists up and down it’s all a pack of lies and that’s the last thing she is," a source told Us Weekly recently.

The former reality star is also said to be trying her best to "see all the positives" in the situation. According to the insider, many in the "Extreme" author’s inner circle are hyping her up, telling Osbourne she’ll "bounce back 10 times stronger."

"Her family is supporting her too and it tears them all apart seeing her suffer like this," added the outlet's source. "They think it’s a big stitch-up and she’s been hung out to dry for something she hasn’t done or believed in."