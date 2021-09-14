Sharon Osbourne recalls 'volatile' details of relationship with Ozzy, says they used to 'beat' each other

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her "volatile" relationship with Ozzy Osbourne in an interview published Tuesday.

The interview focused on an upcoming biopic that will explore the relationship between Sharon, 68, and Ozzy, 72.

Sharon and Ozzy first met when the TV host was just 18-years-old. The couple was first introduced by Sharon's father, who managed Ozzy's band, Black Sabbath, at the time.

"Our fights were, legendary," Osbourne told DailyMailTV. "We would beat the s--t out of each other. It stopped, must be, 20 years ago, but we had a good run."

SHARON OSBOURNE GOES ON THE OFFENSIVE, ACCUSES ‘THE TALK' OF ORCHESTRATING HER CONTROVERSY

Despite the tumultuous relationship the two shared, Sharon called the biopic "a love story" during the interview.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It's a movie about Ozzy's and my life, how we came together in the early days and our volatile relationship," Sharon said. "All the fights, all the makeups, all the fights, all the arrests, all the everything. And it's a love story."

"People are going to watch it go, 'This isn’t allowed. They shouldn't behave that way and put it on film,'" she added. "But [we're] only talking the truth. Some people have volatile relationships and ours was very volatile."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former host of "The View" previously revealed that Ozzy had once tried to kill her.

Sharon also gave a health update on Ozzy, who revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis last year, stating that "he's fine, he's got it under control." She also shared that Ozzy is set to undergo major surgery to help correct neck and spine issues after a 2019 fall, the outlet reported.

The couple married in 1982 and have three grown children together.