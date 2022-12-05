Olivia Wilde returns to Instagram with a bikini picture following Harry Styles split

Olivia Wilde has returned to Instagram after taking a break from the social media platform following her split from Harry Styles last month.

The "Don’t Worry Darling" star and director uploaded an image with her friend, Babs Burchfield, that showed the duo laughing together as they laid in a hammock.

"Best," Wilde simply captioned the image.

Wilde was seen in a navy-blue bikini top as Babs sported a neon yellow bikini top and a straw hat. This marks the actress’ first post on Instagram since October.

In November, multiple reports surfaced that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have called it quits after nearly two years together.

Per People magazine, citing sources close to the couple, the two are "taking a break" and "it's a very amicable decision."

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA," says one insider. "It's a very amicable decision."

Wilde shares two children with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis — Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

The source claims Styles and Wilde "are still very close friends," with another friend adding, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

A few days before the news of the couple’s split, Wilde was seen taking her children to a Style’s concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 15.

Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, met while filming "Don't Worry Darling," a film Wilde directed and also appeared in.

They were first linked in January 2021 when they were seen together at a mutual friend's wedding. The two never officially confirmed their relationship, but Wilde was seen dancing in the crowd at many of Styles' concerts and spotted multiple times wearing his merchandise.

They also photographed publicly showing affection multiple times, including the two of them kissing on a yacht in Monte Argentario, Italy, in July 2021.

The couple went through a rough patch prior to the September premiere of "Don't Worry Darling" when rumors began swirling that the film's female lead, Florence Pugh, and Wilde didn't get along.

The cast and crew of "Don't Worry Darling" denied there was ever any tension, specifically a reported "screaming match" between Wilde and Pugh, calling Wilde "an incredible leader and director."

Fox News’ Lori Bashian contributed to this report.