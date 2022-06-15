Harry Styles seemingly hints he felt Olivia Wilde was too cool for him at start of relationship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harry Styles seemingly hinted that he didn't feel cool enough for current girlfriend Olivia Wilde when the two first started dating.

While the "Harry's House" singer didn't mention Wilde by name, he opened up about the beginning stages of a relationship on the "Spout" podcast. The host asked Styles about the lyrics to his new song "Cinema."

The lyrics read: "I just think you're cool / I dig your cinema / Do you think I'm cool, too? / Or am I too into you?"

The podcast host asked Styles if he actually felt that way or if the words were "just lyrics."

"We are all human," the former One Direction member responded.

"I think it’s, like, when you like someone, that initial phase. Am I doing things right? Before you get comfortable with each other, and it’s kinda, like, all of that stuff happens at the start of something," Styles elaborated.

Wilde and Styles met while working on the film "Don't Worry Darling" in the fall of 2020. The two weren't romantically linked until January 2021 after Styles and Wilde were spotted holding hands at a wedding.

Wilde spoke candidly about the scrutiny celebrities can face regarding their relationships in a January cover issue for Vogue.

"It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative," Wilde said.

"But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love."

The "Lazarus Effect" actress went on to reveal that she is "happier than [she's] ever been."

"In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us. I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that."