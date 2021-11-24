Jason Sudeikis spotted out with model Keeley Hazell during beach trip

Jason Sudeikis and model Keeley Hazell were spotted spending time together on a trip to Cabo.

Sudeikis, 46, and Hazell, 35, were caught sharing some intimate moments during a beach outing during their trip. One photo showed the two with their arms around each other, and another captured a kiss shared between the two.

Sudeikis wore a blue bathing suit and a red t-shirt while Hazell showed off her toned abs in a pink bikini.

The "Ted Lasso" actor was first linked to Hazell, who has also appeared on the TV show, back in February. Sources have maintained that the relationship between the two has not been serious.

An insider recently confirmed Sudeikis and Hazell were dating again to People magazine.

"They're casually seeing each other again," the source told the outlet. "It's never been a serious thing. They're just enjoying each other's company."

The two were photographed sharing PDA while on a walk back in June. The next time Sudeikis and Hazell were seen together was in September. The pair enjoyed a hike together in Los Angeles.

This is Sudeikis' first public relationship since his engagement to Olivia Wilde ended in November of 2020. The actor spoke publicly about the split for the first time during an interview with GQ in July.

"I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle," he said.

Sudeikis and Wilde share two kids, Otis and Daisy.