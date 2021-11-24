Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jason Sudeikis spotted out with model Keeley Hazell during beach trip

Sudeikis and Hazell are reportedly 'casually' seeing each other, and the relationship isn't a 'serious thing'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Jason Sudeikis and model Keeley Hazell were spotted spending time together on a trip to Cabo.

Sudeikis, 46, and Hazell, 35, were caught sharing some intimate moments during a beach outing during their trip. One photo showed the two with their arms around each other, and another captured a kiss shared between the two.

Not just friends after all! Jason Sudekis confirms his relationship with stunning model and actress, Keeley Hazell as the two enjoy a romantic getaway in Cabo. The 46-year-old comedian was spotted wrapping his arms around the 35-year-old English model’s waist and kissing her passionately as the two stepped out on the beach and dipped their feet in the water on Monday. (HEM / BACKGRID)

Sudeikis wore a blue bathing suit and a red t-shirt while Hazell showed off her toned abs in a pink bikini.

The "Ted Lasso" actor was first linked to Hazell, who has also appeared on the TV show, back in February. Sources have maintained that the relationship between the two has not been serious.

An insider recently confirmed Sudeikis and Hazell were dating again to People magazine. 

"They're casually seeing each other again," the source told the outlet. "It's never been a serious thing. They're just enjoying each other's company."

 Jason and Keeley have maintained that they are merely friends though they have been spotted hiking together recently and were first seen together earlier this year. The relationship is the first since Sudekis split from longtime partner Olivia Wilde last November. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The two were photographed sharing PDA while on a walk back in June. The next time Sudeikis and Hazell were seen together was in September. The pair enjoyed a hike together in Los Angeles.

This is Sudeikis' first public relationship since his engagement to Olivia Wilde ended in November of 2020. The actor spoke publicly about the split for the first time during an interview with GQ in July.

Sudeikis and Wilde first started dating in 2011 and later got engaged in 2013. Despite their long-term relationship, the two never married.

"I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle," he said.

Sudeikis and Wilde share two kids, Otis and Daisy.

