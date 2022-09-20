Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine reveal why they skipped New York premiere

Director Olivia Wilde's boyfriend, Harry Styles, also stars in the film

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Don’t Worry Darling" stars Chris Pine and Florence Pugh were both absent from the film’s event in New York City. 

The Hollywood actors explained their absence, stating that they are both working on other projects, in a video message ahead of the film’s screening Monday.

"Even though I'm working halfway around the world," Pugh said. 

"…and I'm all the way in Los Angeles in production myself," Pine added in their joint message.

OLIVIA WILDE DODGES QUESTION ABOUT FLORENCE PUGH'S ABSENCE AT VENICE PRESS CONFERENCE, FIRING OF SHIA LABEOUF

"We did not want to miss this opportunity to thank you for coming to experience ‘Don't Worry Darling’ in IMAX," Pugh continued, according to E! News

"Don’t Worry Darling" stars Chris Pine and Florence Pugh were both absent from the film’s event in New York City.

"Don’t Worry Darling" stars Chris Pine and Florence Pugh were both absent from the film’s event in New York City. (Getty Images)

Pine noted that the audience was in for a "thrilling ride."

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan and other cast members star in "Don't Worry Darling."

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan and other cast members star in "Don't Worry Darling." (Getty Images)

The pair missed the event since it conflicted with their schedules, as Pugh is currently filming "Dune: Part 2," while Pine is working on a movie in California.

Florence Pugh also stars in "Don't Worry Darling."

Florence Pugh also stars in "Don't Worry Darling." (Stefania D'Alessandro)

Despite speculation of the female lead and director Olivia Wilde’s feud, Pugh took to Instagram to express her excitement about "Don’t Worry Darling," after the premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5. 

The cast of "Don't Worry Darling," from left, Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan, walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

The cast of "Don't Worry Darling," from left, Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan, walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. (Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage)

"What a moment this was? A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet," Pugh captioned. 

"We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself. I'd never been to Venice Film Festival before. It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Pugh continued to thank the "Don’t Worry Darling" cast and crew in the social media post.

"And to all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn't have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for Pugh didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending