‘Don’t Worry Darling’ stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine reveal why they skipped New York premiere

"Don’t Worry Darling" stars Chris Pine and Florence Pugh were both absent from the film’s event in New York City.

The Hollywood actors explained their absence, stating that they are both working on other projects, in a video message ahead of the film’s screening Monday.

"Even though I'm working halfway around the world," Pugh said.

"…and I'm all the way in Los Angeles in production myself," Pine added in their joint message.

"We did not want to miss this opportunity to thank you for coming to experience ‘Don't Worry Darling’ in IMAX," Pugh continued, according to E! News.

Pine noted that the audience was in for a "thrilling ride."

The pair missed the event since it conflicted with their schedules, as Pugh is currently filming "Dune: Part 2," while Pine is working on a movie in California.

Despite speculation of the female lead and director Olivia Wilde’s feud, Pugh took to Instagram to express her excitement about "Don’t Worry Darling," after the premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5.

"What a moment this was? A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet," Pugh captioned.

"We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself. I'd never been to Venice Film Festival before. It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible."

Pugh continued to thank the "Don’t Worry Darling" cast and crew in the social media post.

"And to all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn't have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely."

