Olivia Wilde claims Jason Sudeikis tried to 'threaten' her by publicly serving custody papers: report

Olivia Wilde claimed she was sabotaged by ex Jason Sudeikis, and accused the "Ted Lasso" star of trying to "threaten" her when she was publicly served custody paperwork while speaking on-stage at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, in April.

The 38-year-old actress recently filed new documents petitioning the family court to keep their two children, Otis and Daisy, based in Los Angeles for school, after Sudeikis brazenly broke their amicable co-parenting relationship and had a process server hand her documents while she was promoting her new movie at CinemaCon.

Wilde and Sudeikis, 46, announced their engagement in 2013 after first meeting in 2011. They ended their nine-year romance in November 2020.

"Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible," she said in the documents obtained by Daily Mail.

"The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests."

Wilde and Sudeikis had what was believed to be a co-parenting schedule that worked for both of their busy lifestyles, alternating weeks of "parental access" with their kids while they individually spent time between New York, Los Angeles and London, where he has been filming the Apple TV show, "Ted Lasso."

When the former couple had an alleged disagreement about where the kids would be permanently raised, it seemed as though Sudeikis took the conversation to the next level with his April filing.

"Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children's sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles," the documents said.

The motion described how the pair agreed to send their kids to school in LA since Sudeikis was due to wrap the last season of "Lasso," where he was required to be in London.

"Recently, however, Jason decided that he wanted to go to New York for the next year while he is not working, and wanted the children to be with him there during this time off," she said in the docs. "When I did not agree, since the children have not lived in New York for several years, Jason filed these papers."

Wilde was served the court documents in a manila envelope on April 26 while speaking in front of more than 4,000 film industry professionals about her new movie, "Don't Worry Darling," at the popular event in Sin City.

Despite the public display of documents, Sudeikis' petition to keep the kids in New York was dismissed Wednesday when a judge decreed the children's home state to be California. The filing was reportedly signed on Aug. 5.

"Judge Powell and this Referee agreed that New York was not the home state of the subject children; but rather California was the children’s home state," legal documents obtained by Page Six said.

"Therefore, for the reasons stated on the record on July 15, 2022, respondent’s motion to dismiss the custody petitions filed on October 21, 2021 is granted as this court finds that New York does not have jurisdiction to hear the custody petitions as New York is not the home state of the subject children."

In his initial filing, Sudeikis said Olivia and the kids had been living in London since December 2021 while he filmed "Lasso" and intended to return to his "permanent home" of Brooklyn. He also wrote that she had plans to "relocate with the children to London following the close of school in 2023."

He said he was "fearful" she would take the children away from him and always wanted her to be served in a "benign manner."

"I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia's current partner (Harry Styles) because Otis and Daisy might be present. I did not want service to take place at the children's school because parents might be present," Sudeikis said.