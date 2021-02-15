Olivia Wilde praises Harry Styles in heartfelt post about upcoming film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’: ‘Blew us away’

Olivia Wilde has all the praise for new beau Harry Styles.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress, 36, shared a black-and-white photo of her boyfriend and "Don’t Worry Darling" star Harry Styles, 27, along with a lengthy tribute to his selflessness.

"Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films," Wilde, who is directing the film, prefaced the post. "The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories.

"No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our "Jack" . Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our "Alice", but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity," she continued. "He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."

Styles stars alongside Florence Pugh, who Wilde also praised, in the psychological thriller "Don’t Worry Darling," which centers on an unhappy housewife in the 1950s who eventually stumbles upon a dark secret regarding her husband.

In a November interview with Vogue, Wilde described herself as doing a "victory dance" upon learning that Styles would be doing the film. Styles replaced actor Shia LaBeouf.

"[…] I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film," Wilde noted, "because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don’t care."

Styles and Wilde became romantically linked shortly after news broke in November that Wilde had split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis earlier in 2020. Sudeikis, 45, and Wilde were engaged for seven years and share two children together.

Rumors of a romance sparked in early January when Wilde and Styles were spotted holding hands at a wedding, which only had 16 people in attendance.

A source told People magazine at the time that the pair was "affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks."