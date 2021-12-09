Olivia Wilde opens up about Harry Styles romance: 'I’m happier than I’ve ever been'

Olivia Wilde opened up about her romance with Harry Styles during a recent interview.

Wilde, 37, said it "doesn't matter what strangers think" when it comes to her relationship with Styles, 27.

"It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative," Wilde said during the January cover interview for Vogue, referencing the tabloid attention to her relationship.

"But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love."

Wilde went on to reveal that she is "happier than [she's] ever been."

"In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us. I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that."

Wilde and Styles met while working on the film "Don't Worry Darling" in the fall of 2020. The two weren't romantically linked until January after Styles and Wilde were spotted holding hands at a wedding.

Wilde shared a tribute to Styles on Instagram in February.

"Little-known fact: Most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films," she began the caption of her post. "The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e., financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @HarryStyles, our ‘Jack.’ Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @FlorencePugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth and ability to drive backward."

In July, the couple was spotted all loved up on a yacht in Monte Argentario. Wilde and Styles were photographed sharing a kiss.