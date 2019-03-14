New York Post: Lori Loughlin has committed career suicide with college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin has just committed career suicide.

Her alleged involvement in the seamy Varsity Blues college admissions criminal scandal has forever tarnished her reputation as the folksy face of Hallmark Channel and its vanilla-sweet TV movie franchises “When Calls the Heart” and “Garage Sale Mystery.”

She’s been a cash cow for the cable network with her top-rated movies, but she’s on notice now. Don’t be shocked when Hallmark Channel casts her aside, dealing a death blow to Loughlin’s career.

Her fall from grace sounds like the plot of a weepy Hallmark Channel movie that no one would believe, but it’s all-too-real. In her fictional, TV alter-ego universe, Loughlin bounces back, stronger than ever and ready to take on the world.

