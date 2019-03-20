Jim Carrey slams Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman in college admission scandal-inspired painting

Jim Carrey just "flunked" actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman in his recent painting inspired by the college admission scandal.

The 57-year-old actor took to Twitter Monday to share his recent creation.

JULIA ROBERTS CALLS COLLEGE ADMISSION SCANDAL 'SO SAD'

“It’s not only Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and their kids, but ALL cheaters who will eventually receive a failing grade,” he wrote alongside the artwork, which included a red "F" grade.

The scandal involved wealthy families allegedly paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure a place for their children at some of the nation’s most prestigious universities such as Yale, the University of Southern California and Georgetown, among others.

In some cases, according to court records released last week, parents would pay the scheme’s alleged "ringleader" — William Rick Singer of California — to bribe the coaches to fill slots the universities allocated for new players with his clients' children. To evade suspicion, the coaches and Singer would purportedly tell the prospective students to pose for pictures or would alter stock images and Photoshop their faces onto athletes' bodies to support athletics-based admissions.

LORI LOUGHLIN'S DAUGHTER OLIVIA JADE'S HIGH SCHOOL DENIES CLASSMATE'S BULLYING CLAIM

In total, 50 people, including "Desperate Housewives" star Huffman and “Full House” alum Loughlin, were charged in the scheme.

As for Loughlin, specifically, she and fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters — YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli and her older sister Isabella — designated as recruits for the USC crew team despite the fact that neither participated in the sport.

A video Olivia posted to her YouTube channel in August of 2018 resurfaced as a result of the scandal, causing the teen to face backlash as well. At the time, she said she didn't “really care about school.”

Carrey isn't the only celebrity who has responded to the scandal. Model Chrissy Teigen, "Grace and Frankie" actor Ethan Embry and "Mindy Project" star Ike Barinholtz, among others, took to social media last week to mock Huffman and Loughlin and others for their alleged involvement in the scheme.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.