'No Man's War' by Angela Ricketts

From the publisher: Raised as an Army brat, Angie Ricketts thought she knew what she was in for when she eloped with Jack—then an infantry lieutenant—on the eve of his deployment to Somalia. Since that time, Jack, now a colonel, has been deployed eight times, serving four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. And Ricketts, has lived every one of those deployments intimately—distant enough to survive the years spent apart from her husband, but close enough to share a common purpose and a lifestyle they both love.