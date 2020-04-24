Pregnant Nikki and Brie Bella are 'very scared' of coronavirus but dad says they 'have each other'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nikki and Brie Bella's father is opening up about how the twins are feeling while pregnant at the same time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nikki and Brie, both 36, stunned fans with the announcement that they were not only expecting, but their respective due dates are just a matter of weeks apart.

The twins' dad, Jonathan Garcia, told Fox News in an interview this week that while the news is incredibly exciting for both sisters, the global health crisis has "absolutely" instilled some fears in them as they quarantine in Arizona.

"Oh, yes, they were very scared," Garcia said of the virus' rapid spread to the United States last month. "It's something new for all of us, especially Nikki, who is having her first baby."

Nikki is expecting with "Dancing with the Stars" alum Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan are set to become a family of four. The couple already shares daughter, Birdie, 2.

Garcia explained that Nikki and Brie are both respecting social distancing measures and currently live in houses next to each other.

"The best thing about the twins right now is that they have each other," Garcia told Fox News. "They're very much quarantining. They'll hang out in one house or the other but that's it."

Garcia shared that the sisters have spent their time exercising and working from home, which includes taping their podcast.

The excited father said Nikki is especially on high alert given that it's her first pregnancy.

"When you have your very first baby, oh boy, you exaggerate everything!" Garcia said. "Nikki has Brie to coach her. They are doing everything they can to stay safe, but yes, it's very scary."

Nikki and Brie's father lives in Mexicali, Mexico, and the girls were seen paying him a visit on a recent episode of their reality show "Total Bellas." A construction worker by trade, Garcia shared that even a simple joke he made to Nikki about coming to visit left her with hesitation.

"Jokingly, I said, 'Hey Nikki, I hear all this talking about closing the border. I'm going to go hang out there with you!'" Garcia recalled. "She said, 'No, no! You can't. You hang out with too many people."

"That's how freaked out she is!" Garcia laughed, while adding he "wouldn't think twice" about actually traveling amid the pandemic to see his daughters out of concern for their safety.

The twins are expecting to give birth in late July and early August, their father shared, and he also spilled that the powerhouse duo do not plan to find out what they're having.

"They're going to keep them as surprises, but I think they're both going to have boys," Garcia said. "It's going to be an exciting summer!"