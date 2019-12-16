Nikki Bella reveals her biggest regret about televised breakup with John Cena

Nikki Bella has revealed how she wishes her breakup from fellow WWE star John Cena would have been different.

The television show "Total Bellas" followed the breakup closely, but Bella, 36, said she felt it was portrayed poorly.

“The one thing I really regret about showcasing the breakup is that no one got to hear [John’s] voice, and it just seemed so one-sided,” she told Health magazine.

In the broadcast, the couple decides to split just weeks before their wedding because Bella wants children, while Cena, 42, does not.

“I felt like that wasn’t fair to him because he was on this journey with us from the beginning,” Bella explained to the outlet. “It was beautiful — he was fully there to support me. I’ll never forget his support and his love. That’s what made me sad — I don’t want to say it became the Nikki show, but in a way, it did because you didn’t get to see John anymore.”

Both Bella and Cena are in new relationships, but Bella certainly holds no ill will toward her former fiancé.

“My family loves John. I love John — he’s such an amazing person,” the wrestler said. “The timing was off. But I love my family for that — they have never once been pro-Nicole in this, and that is what has helped me grow. I didn’t have my family coddling me.”

Bella is now dating "Dancing With the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev.