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Oscars 2026 brings star-studded red-carpet fashion led by Heidi Klum and Rose Byrne

Alicia Silverstone and Bella Thorne were also among celebrities stepping out in glamorous looks ahead of 98th Academy Awards ceremony

By Ashley Hume Fox News
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The Oscars red carpet delivered the night’s first winners as Hollywood’s biggest stars stepped out in dazzling looks ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards.

On Sunday, celebrities arrived in style for the 98th edition of the film industry's most prestigious awards ceremony, which was held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California and hosted by comedian and former late night host Conan O’Brien.

Heidi Klum wowed in a strapless champagne column gown featuring shimmering crystal embellishments and intricate vertical beadwork. The supermodel paired the gown with a stacked diamond choker necklace along with diamond rings and bracelets. 

A split of Heidi Klum, Rose Byrne and Felicity Jones on the red carpet at the Oscars.

Heidi Klum, Rose Byrne and Felicity Jones stunned on the red carpet at the 2026 Oscars.  (Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Julian Hamilton/Getty Images; ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

Klum wore her hair down in loose waves with a center part and rocked a neutral smoky eye and a light pink lipstick. 

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Heidi Klum at the Oscars

Klum rocked a beaded champagne column gown. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Rose Byrne stunned in a strapless black mermaid gown that featured delicate embroidered floral appliqués with shimmering beadwork running diagonally across the bodice and down the skirt, which flowed into a train. 

Byrne, who earned her first best actress Oscar nomination for "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You," wore her hair styled into a low, polished bun and accessorized with a gold necklace that wrapped around her neck and ruby stud earrings.

Rose Byrne at the Oscars

Byrne turned heads in a black mermaid gown.  (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

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Felicity Jones stepped onto the red carpet in a pale yellow gown with a sleek bodice and airy tulle skirt that featured subtle sparkling embellishments. Jones, a previous Oscar nominee for "The Theory of Everything," wore her hair in soft waves and sported delicate jewelry including diamond drop earrings and a bracelet. 

Felicity Jones at the Oscars

Jones donned a soft yellow tulle dress.  (ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

Alicia Silverstone donned an elegant Christian Siriano evening gown that featured a strapless black velvet bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a floor-length white draped skirt. The "Bugonia" star accessorized with a delicate diamond necklace that had a small pendant and matching drop earrings.

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Alicia Silverstone at the Oscars

Silverstone opted for an elegant black and white look.  (John Shearer/WireImage)

Bella Thorne embraced edgy glamour in a sheer black form-fitting floor-length gown featuring a transparent mesh neckline and sleeves with dramatic feathered cuffs. "The DUFF" star wore her hair pulled back in a half updo and rocked a bold dark manicure. She accessorized simply with diamond drop earrings.

Bella Thorne at the Oscars

Thorne wowed in a sheer black gown.  (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Kevin O'Leary commanded attention as he hit the red carpet in a black jacket adorned with intricate silver embroidery that had a sash-style belt, black trousers and red velvet loafers. The "Shark Tank" star known as "Mr. Wonderful," completed his look with a statement necklace that had a large pendant which appeared to be a framed collectible card.

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Kevin O'Leary at the Oscars

O'Leary rocked a large statement necklace. (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

O'Leary, who made his acting debut in Josh Safdie’s "Marty Supreme," has been known to wear a rare Michael Jordan–Kobe Bryant trading card set in gold and diamonds as a necklace on red carpets, a piece reportedly valued at up to $20 million.

Ariana Greenblatt at the Oscars

Greenblatt wore an off-the-shoulder ivory gown.  (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Ariana Greenblatt channeled Old Hollywood in an off-the-shoulder ivory satin gown that featured a draped neckline with floral  appliques and a sleek fitted skirt that flowed into a long train. The "Barbie" star's hair was styled in voluminous curls, and she completed her look with delicate diamond drop earrings. 

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

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