Nikki and Brie Bella are pregnant and due less than two weeks apart: 'We both are shocked'

Twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella are both pregnant -- and due less than two weeks apart.

The former WWE stars, both 36, told People they are "both shocked" after learning they're expecting babies at the same time.

"[It was] a total surprise," Nikki told the magazine. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it."

NIKKI BELLA REVEALS STEAMY DETAILS ABOUT ‘AMAZING SEX LIFE’ WITH ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV

Sister Brie added: "Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy."

It will be baby No. 2 for Brie, who shares 2-year-old daughter Birdie with her pro-wrestler husband, Daniel Bryan.

For Nikki, the baby will be her first. The star recently announced she's engaged to "Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev after only a few months of dating. She said the pair weren't trying to get pregnant but one day while doing yoga she "kept getting this feeling" that she needed to "take a pregnancy test."

NIKKI BELLA REVEALS HER BIGGEST REGRET ABOUT TELEVISED BREAKUP WITH JOHN CENA

NIKKI BELLA SHOWS OFF TONED STOMACH WITH ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV

"I wasn’t even late yet," Nikki recalled. "And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?'"

"I didn’t tell Artem at this point," she continued. "I just want to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second."

As for Brie, she said she always felt she was "meant to have one child" so she was "shocked" when she discovered she was expecting.

“My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” Brie said. “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s—!’"

NIKKI AND BRIE BELLA EXPRESS INTEREST IN WWE RETURN: 'THE WORLD WANTS IT'

The twins said they are both experiencing "the same symptoms."

"It’s actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms. So we’ve been super nauseous," Brie shared.

Nikki chimed in saying: "I feel like I literally have a hangover every day and it’s crazy because I’m not going out and partying. I’m not hitting up my usual happy hours. There’s no wine in my life. It’s like having a hangover. I think what’s been the hardest part on me is feeling this hangover every day."

Nikki also said that healthy food "sounds disgusting" and she only wants to eat "french fries and ketchup."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nikki, who was previously engaged to wrestler John Cena before calling it quits in 2018, has long expressed her desire to start a family on her reality TV show "Total Bellas."

"It’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life," Nikki told People "So when I thought it was going to be taken, for me, it was really difficult. I was just like, gosh, I can’t imagine life without being a mom and experiencing the miracle of life and raising a child. I’m just so family-oriented that I couldn’t imagine not having that family life."