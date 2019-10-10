Nikki Bella reveals steamy details about ‘amazing sex life’ with boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev

“Total Bellas” star Nikki Bella shared some intimate and steamy details about her sex life with boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev.

The pro-wrestler, 35, spoke on the first live recorded episode of “The Bellas” podcast, where she and her twin sister, Brie, were asked about their respective sex lives. According to People, Nikki held nothing back in revealing that she and the Russian professional dancer have “an amazing sex life.”

“When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya: Once you have a dancer, you don’t go back. That’s it,” she told the audience. “If he leaves me, I’m going to the ballet every night because that’s that!”

“He just moves those hips. and he’ll even do it naked,” she added, before apologizing to her boyfriend, 37. “I’m sorry. I have to tell ’em!”

The reality star also shared some details about the frequency with which she and Chigvintsev get down to business.

“We went two weeks without having sex,” Nikki revealed. “It kind of made me like angry, like you know how you get hangry? I don’t know if they have a name for it for sex … but I get hangry.”

Nikki announced that she and her former “Dancing with the Stars” partner were dating after her high-profile split from fellow WWE star John Cena.

Nikki and Cena began dating in 2012 and Cena, 42, proposed to his longtime love at WrestleMania 33. Fans were stunned by the news of the breakup as the former lovebirds had recently gushed over their upcoming nuptials.

She moved on with Chigvintsev but kept the relationship nebulous for a time.

“Yeah, we’re dating,” Bella told Us Weekly in April. “There’s been a lot of speculation about us…but I’m still dating [other people]…We’re not engaged. We’re not married. We’re not boyfriend and girlfriend. We don’t say, ‘I love you.’ We make out. He’s a great kisser.”

