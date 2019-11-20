Nikki and Brie Bella express interest in WWE return: 'The world wants it'

The Bella Twins are considering a return to the squared circle in WWE.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Total Divas,” Brie lamented to twin sister Nikki about her desire to return to the ring so the popular duo can win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

“I feel like, our whole career, you and I always wanted the tag titles,” Brie said.

“I would love to be, at least once in my life, a tag team champion with you,” Nikki said in response.

Though the two expressed their desire to return to the ring, Brie noted that the two are publicly retired.

“The world wants it,” said Nikki, who is John Cena's ex.

“They just really want us to help make the tag team championships mean something,” Nikki further noted.

Brie, mother to daughter Birdie, expressed hesitation after she promised husband and fellow WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan (whose real name is Bryan Danielson) that they would try for another child.

"Retirement in the WWE means you have a great story when you come out of it," Nikki noted in an effort to persuade Brie into returning.

Brie retorted, saying "I also have to think about Bryan because I have been trying for a baby. My husband is super excited... So, if he says no because of trying for baby number two, I'm gonna respect that."

"Nikki and I always talk about, 'Oh! It'd be fun to make a comeback,'" Brie noted in a cutaway interview. "But, I kind of get anxiety when I think about if a comeback was really real for me. Like, how would I balance it all?"

Daniel Bryan first retired in 2016 after mounting injuries over a 17-year career in professional wrestling. Bryan ultimately received clearance from WWE officials after two years and returned to the ring in April 2018.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was introduced in December 2018, months before the Bella Twins retired in March of 2019.