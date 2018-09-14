Nikki Bella is dating again after John Cena split

Nikki Bella is joining the dating world again.

Following her called-off engagement to 41-year-old WWE star John Cena, the “Total Bellas” star is looking to find romance even if she finds dating unexciting.

“It’s kind of boring in the dating life, but other than that, it’s been a lot of fun,” she told Us Weekly. “I’ve just been busy working and I just love everything that [my sister Brie Bella] and I are up to. It’s just been a lot of fun.”

Despite re-entering the dating world, the wrestler admitted that her favorite date night involves inanimate objects.

“Gosh, I’m pretty lame. Usually, the person that I date at night is Netflix and my black licorice,” she joked. “They’re very satisfying.”

The former couple officially ended things in July after wrestling with their decision to call off the wedding in April.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways,” said Bella, 34.

“I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

