Murdered 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor's family makes public plea to find his killers

Johnny Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, and family and friends asked citizens for help finding the suspects responsible for murdering the late actor.

The "General Hospital" star was shot and killed May 25 when authorities claimed Wactor and a co-worker interrupted thieves attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle parked in downtown Los Angeles.

Standing on the steps outside of Los Angeles City Hall Tuesday, Scarlett pleaded for any information to help solve her son's murder.

'GENERAL HOSPITAL' STAR JOHNNY WACTOR'S MURDER: LAPD RELEASES PHOTOS OF SUSPECTS

"I'm asking that anybody that knows anything please come forward," Scarlett said, according to The Associated Press.

"It will help me and his brothers in our healing to know that they've been captured and convicted.

'GENERAL HOSPITAL' STAR JOHNNY WACTOR'S UNSOLVED MURDER IS LATEST TRAGEDY IN SOAP OPERA'S DARK HISTORY

"Grief is my constant companion. I can’t wish him happy birthday on Aug. 31. He would have been 38. I can’t ask if he’s coming home for Christmas. I can’t ask how his day went."

"We will make sure that no family has to endure the pain that Scarlett is enduring today," City Councilman Kevin de León said. "We want justice for Johnny, and we shall have it."

"I'm asking that anybody that knows anything please come forward." — Scarlett Wactor

Wactor portrayed Brando Corbin on "General Hospital" for 164 episodes from 2020-22. His other credits included "Animal Kingdom," "Criminal Minds" and "Westworld."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last week, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) released surveillance images of who they believe to be responsible for Wactor's murder.

Police said Wactor had just finished his shift at a nearby bar and, upon returning to his car with his co-worker, was "confronted by three individuals."

He noticed his vehicle was "raised up with a floor jack and (thieves) were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter." Wactor was shot and killed by one of the three suspects.

"Los Angeles Police Department, Central Area officers responded to a radio call of an Assault with a Deadly Weapon-Shooting in the 1200 block of Hope Street," according to a press release.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Upon officers’ arrival they discovered the victim, identified as 37-year-old John William Wactor, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers began to render aid to the victim and requested the response of emergency medical services."

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Wactor was laid to rest in his home state of South Carolina three weeks after he was killed.

Scarlett has championed justice for her son and told Fox News Digital Johnny's death "doesn't need to be in vain."

"That whole city needs to change, which I can’t even vote out there or do anything, of course, but just to continually push for that and keep the pressure on as long as it takes for that place to change," she said from her home in South Carolina.

"I mean, it’s sad, but I’d like for it to be safe for other people that live out there. Nobody else needs to die, even though I know I can’t stop everything. I’d like to see some change be made because of this."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are urging anyone with information to call LAPD or LA Regional Crime Stoppers.