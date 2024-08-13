Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Murdered 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor's family makes public plea to find his killers

The LAPD released surveillance images of 3 suspects tied to Johnny Wactor's murder

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor's brother speaks at a press conference Video

'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor's brother speaks at a press conference

'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor's brother, Grant Wactor, spoke at a press conference in downtown Los Angeles, calling for more action from the city in the investigation into Johnny's homicide.

Johnny Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, and family and friends asked citizens for help finding the suspects responsible for murdering the late actor.

The "General Hospital" star was shot and killed May 25 when authorities claimed Wactor and a co-worker interrupted thieves attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle parked in downtown Los Angeles.

Standing on the steps outside of Los Angeles City Hall Tuesday, Scarlett pleaded for any information to help solve her son's murder.

'GENERAL HOSPITAL' STAR JOHNNY WACTOR'S MURDER: LAPD RELEASES PHOTOS OF SUSPECTS

LAPD believe these are the suspects involved in General Hospital star murder

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspects believed to have killed "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor in May. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images/LAPD)

"I'm asking that anybody that knows anything please come forward," Scarlett said, according to The Associated Press. 

"It will help me and his brothers in our healing to know that they've been captured and convicted.

'GENERAL HOSPITAL' STAR JOHNNY WACTOR'S UNSOLVED MURDER IS LATEST TRAGEDY IN SOAP OPERA'S DARK HISTORY

"Grief is my constant companion. I can’t wish him happy birthday on Aug. 31. He would have been 38. I can’t ask if he’s coming home for Christmas. I can’t ask how his day went."

Johnny Wactor's mom holds press conference

Johnny Wactor's mother, Scarlett, asked the public for help to find her son's killers. (Damian Dovarganes)

"We will make sure that no family has to endure the pain that Scarlett is enduring today," City Councilman Kevin de León said. "We want justice for Johnny, and we shall have it."

"I'm asking that anybody that knows anything please come forward."

— Scarlett Wactor

Wactor portrayed Brando Corbin on "General Hospital" for 164 episodes from 2020-22. His other credits included "Animal Kingdom," "Criminal Minds" and "Westworld."

Last week, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) released surveillance images of who they believe to be responsible for Wactor's murder. 

LA councilmen Kevin De Leon wears blue suit to press conference

Councilman Kevin de León asked for "justice for Johnny." (Damian Dovarganes)

Police said Wactor had just finished his shift at a nearby bar and, upon returning to his car with his co-worker, was "confronted by three individuals." 

He noticed his vehicle was "raised up with a floor jack and (thieves) were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter." Wactor was shot and killed by one of the three suspects. 

"Los Angeles Police Department, Central Area officers responded to a radio call of an Assault with a Deadly Weapon-Shooting in the 1200 block of Hope Street," according to a press release. 

"Upon officers’ arrival they discovered the victim, identified as 37-year-old John William Wactor, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers began to render aid to the victim and requested the response of emergency medical services."

Community alert for alleged suspects in actor's murder

LAPD detectives released images of the suspects believed to be tied to the murder of "General Hospital" star Johnny Wactor May 25.  (LAPD)

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Wactor was laid to rest in his home state of South Carolina three weeks after he was killed.

Scarlett has championed justice for her son and told Fox News Digital Johnny's death "doesn't need to be in vain."

"That whole city needs to change, which I can’t even vote out there or do anything, of course, but just to continually push for that and keep the pressure on as long as it takes for that place to change," she said from her home in South Carolina. 

Johnny Wactor looking at the camera

Wactor had just finished his shift at a nearby bar and, upon returning to his car with his co-worker, was "confronted by three individuals."  (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

"I mean, it’s sad, but I’d like for it to be safe for other people that live out there. Nobody else needs to die, even though I know I can’t stop everything. I’d like to see some change be made because of this."

Police are urging anyone with information to call LAPD or LA Regional Crime Stoppers.

