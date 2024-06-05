'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor's unsolved murder is latest tragedy in soap opera's dark history

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

"General Hospital" star Johnny Wactor's murder is not the first time an alum from the longest-running soap opera has succumbed to tragedy.

On May 25, Wactor was leaving his bartending shift at Level 8 in downtown Los Angeles when he was shot and killed. Wactor's official cause of death was revealed by the coroner's office.

The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner concluded that the manner of death was a "homicide" and the direct cause was a "gunshot wound to the chest."

In a press release previously obtained by Fox News Digital, the LAPD said Wactor was "confronted by three individuals" in the early hours on May 25. Wactor had just ended a bartending shift and noticed these individuals had his car "raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter." Wactor was shot and killed by one of the individuals.

Wactor portrayed Brando Corbin on "General Hospital" for 164 episodes from 2020 to 2022.

It's been just over two weeks since Wactor's murder and the Los Angeles Police Department still does not have any suspects. Wactor's family will be holding a public memorial service at Summerville Baptist church in Summerville, South Carolina, on June 15.

The cast of "General Hospital" has suffered many tragedies, leading some fans to believe the television show is "jinxed."

Here is a look at other tragedies that have swept the "General Hospital" family.

Billy Miller

Billy Miller, who portrayed Jason Morgan/Drew Cain for six years on "General Hospital," died by suicide in September 2023 at the age of 43.

According to documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Miller's cause of death was determined to be due to a "gunshot wound to the head."

The Travis County Medical Examiner in Austin, Texas, ruled Miller's manner of death as "suicide."

"Emergency medical services responded and he was pronounced dead at the scene," according to the autopsy report. "Multiple letters indicating suicidal intent and instructions for others were found at the scene."

A postmortem toxicology exam discovered trace amounts of "ethanol, cocaine and its metabolites, diphenhydramine, and amphetamine." Diphenhydramine is more commonly known as an antihistamine medication to relieve symptoms from allergies, while amphetamines are stimulants.

Miller's representative confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time that Miller was "struggling with manic depression when he died."

Aside from his role on "General Hospital," Miller starred as Richie Novak on ABC's "All My Children," and Billy Abbott on CBS' "The Young and the Restless," earning three daytime Emmy Awards, and also appeared on "Suits."

Robyn Bernard

Robyn Bernard, a longtime "General Hospital" actress, was found deceased in a field in March. She was 64.

According to a death certificate obtained by Fox News Digital, Bernard was found in an open field behind a business in San Jacinto, California. The Riverside County Coroner's Office has not yet provided a cause of death.

In 1984, Bernard was cast as Terry Brock on "General Hospital." She took on the role for 145 episodes until her departure in 1990.

Tyler Christopher

"General Hospital" star Tyler Christopher died of positional asphyxia, or suffocation, due to "acute alcohol intoxication," according to the San Diego Medical Examiner. His death was ruled an accident.

Christopher died on Oct. 31, 2023, after he was found "unresponsive in his bedroom" by a friend who called 911, the medical examiner's report, obtained by Fox News Digital, stated. He was 50.

Other conditions that contributed to his death included "coronary artery atherosclerosis," the report read.

Coronary artery disease is caused by plaque buildup in the wall of the arteries that supply blood to the heart, called coronary arteries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

His rep confirmed the actor's passing in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time.

"​I can confirm that Tyler Christopher has passed away this morning," Chi Lo said. "This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much."

Christopher took on the role of Nikolas Cassadine in "General Hospital" from 1996 to 2016. He also played Stefan DiMera on "Days of Our Lives" from 2018 to 2019.

Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison

Harrison Wagner, whose father, Jack Wagner , was known for his role on "General Hospital," died from "fentanyl and alprazolam intoxication" on June 6, 2022, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

His death was listed as an "accident" in the coroner's report. Xanax is a common brand name for alprazolam.

In 2022, Wagner and ex-wife Kristina founded The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund to honor their late son by helping others who struggle with addiction.

The former "General Hospital" co-stars described their son as "a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in."

"He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply," a statement on the fund’s website says.

"We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."

Harrison Wagner was 27 at the time of his death.

Sonya Eddy

Sonya Eddy died on Dec. 19, 2022 after she developed an infection due to complications after non-emergency surgery.

Sonya played nurse Epiphany Johnson on the ABC soap opera for 16 years before her death.

"'General Hospital' is sad to confirm the passing of ‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character… the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson – and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our ‘GH’ family when she joined the show in 2006," a statement after her death said.

Beth Peters

Beth Peters, a recurring actress on "General Hospital," died on March 14 from a sudden illness, Variety reported.

Peters, who portrayed Mrs. Whitaker on the hit television show, was 92 at the time of her death in central Florida.

David Gail

David Gail died on Jan. 16 at the age of 58.

A statement provided to People on behalf of his family stated that Gail's cause of death was "from anoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, a brain injury resulting from lack of blood following resuscitation from cardio pulmonary arrest due to drug intoxication from substances including amphetamines, cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl."

"It breaks my heart to learn that my son died this way," Gail's mother, Mary Painter, told the outlet. "David became reliant on medicine many years ago, after multiple surgeries on his hands and wrists. He lived in enough pain to prevent him from working for almost a decade, with relief only achieved through full disability, physical therapy and pain medicine."

The statement continued, "He struggled to stop taking pharmaceuticals and did before turning toward a more Eastern pain management including acupuncture and natural medicines. I can only assume that his former opioid dependence played a part in self-medicating from uncontrolled sources."

David's mother hoped her son's death would help raise awareness of pharmaceutical addiction and the fentanyl epidemic.

"David’s death shines a light on the countless innocent victims of pharmaceutical addiction and the fentanyl epidemic that has taken so many of our sons and daughters," she said. "Please keep David, and others battling pain or dependence, in your thoughts and prayers."