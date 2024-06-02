Johnny Wactor's mother says her son's death 'doesn't need to be in vain'

Funeral plans have been made for Johnny Wactor, his mother confirmed to Fox News Digital via phone.

His brother, Grant, initially posted the update on social media, and Scarlett Wactor said the family will be holding receiving and funeral services at Sommerville Baptist church in Sommerville, South Carolina on June 15.

Scarlett said friends from his theater group in Los Angles are also planning a private "not press, and no fans," memorial for Wactor as well, which she hopes to attend if she’s able.

She also confirmed that his co-worker Anita Joy, who he protected in his final moments, will be attending the funeral, saying, "I’m very excited…it’ll be nice that I’ll be able to see her and be able to meet her as well."

Joy shared his final moments on Instagram last Wednesday.

"Johnny was between me and the man who shot him," she wrote. "As I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms. As I grabbed for him, I shouted ‘Hunny you ok?!’ And he only responded, ‘Nope! Shot!’ We toppled onto the street where I pushed my legs under him and tried to hold his body up while screaming for help and screaming at him to stay with me."

"I’m so grateful to have been a part of his world and him, mine. My heart is shattered with his loss but I believe l have gained the best guardian Angel out there. I love you Johnny Wacky," Joy concluded.

On Wednesday, the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner concluded that the manner of death was a "homicide" and the direct cause was a "gunshot wound to the chest."

Scarlett has had no updates from the LAPD as police continue to search for the suspects, who fled the scene wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan, per a press release obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I hope that’s a good thing because my thought is, usually…whatever they have, they’ve got to follow the lead, run it through, why would you call the mother like, ‘Yeah we got something?’ Or even if they have something, you know they’re not going to tell me. I get that." Scarlett said.

She added, "Fingers crossed that they do have something and maybe we’ll hear something soon."

A GoFundMe to support the family’s travel as needed was previously started by Wactor’s godmother Michaelle Kinard, and Scarlett said another one is in the works "to go towards any reward that we may offer if the detectives need that," and if the perpetrators are caught before it gets to the point of offering a reward, they’ll refund any money donated.

As the family awaits news, Scarlett is now focused on getting justice for her son.

"There needs to be change. Johnny’s death doesn’t need to be in vain. That whole city needs to change, which I can’t even vote out there or do anything of course, but just to continually push for that and keep the pressure on as long as it takes for that place to change. I mean, it’s sad, but I’d like for it to be safe for other people that live out there. Nobody else needs to die, even though I know I can’t stop everything. I’d like to see some change be made because of this."

Scarlett said she has begun research into how to work with local Los Angeles politicians to campaign for changes, including Kevin de Leon, Councilmember, 14th District in Los Angeles.

De Leon released a statement Saturday on social media, stating he is "deeply heartbroken by the tragic and senseless murder of Johnny Wactor."

"I have been in contact with Johnny’s mother to offer the heartfelt condolences of everyone in our city and to assure her that we are committed to ensuring justice for Johnny. I’m working closely with LAPD’s Central Homicide Division to make sure they dedicate the necessary resources and support to conduct a thorough and swift investigation," the statement continued.

It concluded, "Our community deserves to feel safe, and we will not rest until those responsible are held accountable. I urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward to assist in the investigation."

In particular, Scarlett is hoping to see changes regarding providing parking and protection for employees working in downtown Los Angeles.

"If you’re a bar down there, and you stay open past 10 or midnight, you should provide parking. You should provide an escort. I mean, that’s just stupid. And they can do it. These are multi-million dollar companies. They need to do it. And to me, the city needs to make them do it. It would help," she said.

Wactor was working at Level 8, a rooftop bar, and was leaving work with Joy in the early hours of May 25 when he came across three people attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car, police confirmed.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Joy said staff had been complaining for months over the lack of parking available to them, but their concerns were brushed off.

"Everybody wants to go out and get drunk and have a good time and party, but the people that are serving them are in danger when they go home because we're leaving after everybody's already in bed, and we need to be protected," she told the outlet. ‘We need to have our employers be concerned for us and make things happen, rather than just saying, ’Oh, we'll have a security guard walk out with you.' There was a security guard right there doing CPR on Johnny afterwards."

On Friday, Level 8 shared a statement regarding Wactor’s death and safety measures it planned to implement going forward.

"At Level 8, we take safety very seriously," the post stated. "Since we opened, we have provided the option for security escorts to the nearby parking lot to our staff after hours. And in light of this tragic incident, we have been talking to our team and professionals in the field, and are actively researching additional safety measures for our staff.

"We understand that a tragedy such as this impacts everyone differently and profoundly. We are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for everyone at Level 8."

In a since-deleted comment, one user wrote, "Most of the security guards leave before us for those of us who work at the club. Let us park at the hotel. Valet refuses to let the staff park even though we're willing to pay."

A representative for Mark and Jonnie Houston of Houston Hospitality, who are partners at Level 8, did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment at the time.

Scarlett said the bar has not been in contact with her. In a previous interview with Fox News Digital, she had noted that his place of employment did not have designated parking for employees.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.