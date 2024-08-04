'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor's murder: LAPD releases photos of suspects

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) released photos of the suspects believed to be responsible for the murder of "General Hospital" star Johnny Wactor in May.

On Sunday, the LAPD shared photos in a community alert of an allegedly stolen vehicle the suspects are believed to have fled the scene in.

Police have described the stolen vehicle as a 2018 black, four-door Infiniti Q50, with tan interior.

According to Wactor's mom, Scarlett Wactor, he and a co-worker were asked to stay late at a rooftop bar where he was bartending to clean and were returning to their cars in the early hours of May 25.

Police said Wactor, 37, was "confronted by three individuals," when he noticed the trio had his car "raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter." Wactor was shot and killed by one of the three.

Days following the murder, Anita Joy – the co-worker who held him in his final moments after he was shot, shared harrowing details about the series of events that led to his death on her Instagram page.

"I’ve needed to take some time to collect myself and my thoughts. I was with Johnny in his last moments, and I’m here to be his voice after such unimaginable events," she wrote. "He was killed senselessly by a coward who reacted without care of the gorgeous life he was taking," she wrote in her post. "I'm angry, I'm sad, and I'm all the feelings at once, but above all, I am here for Johnny's justice."

Joy previously described the altercation and last moments of Wactor's life, saying they were not a threat to the thieves.

"We cautiously approached the men, questioning what they were doing, at first thinking the car was being towed," she wrote. "We were no threat and Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and for them to leave. Hands open to his sides in peace."

"Johnny was between me and the man who shot him," she continued. "It was too close range, too extreme of a wound for him to survive it but my god, he fought to stay," she wrote. "I am utterly heartbroken and so very angry. My only peace is that I was with him and this didn’t happen to him alone – my only other peace will be seeing these awful men brought to justice."

Since his death, friends and fellow co-workers have called on Los Angeles officials to take action.

Wactor portrayed Brando Corbin on "General Hospital" for 164 episodes from 2020 to 2022.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the LAPD or L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton, Christina Dugan Ramirez, and Janelle Ash contributed to this report.