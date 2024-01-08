Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift among most-anticipated concerts of 2024

For many, their first concert is a memory they can recall vividly. It's one thing to listen to your favorite artist over your car speakers, but it's a whole new experience to hear the music and see artists perform live.

2024 is a year full of highly anticipated tours from artists across genres. Big names in country like Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan and Kenny Chesney are all hitting the road in 2024.

In pop, Olivia Rodrigo will be live performing the songs from her newest album, "GUTS," and Taylor Swift will continue on with her "Eras Tour."

Rock bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blink-182 and The Rolling Stones will be playing shows in 2024.

Take a look at this list of highly anticipated concerts for 2024 that you can purchase tickets for today.

1. Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen's "One Night at a Time" tour got cut short in 2023, with the country singer postponing the large majority of his scheduled shows.

The popular tour will continue in 2024, with Wallen hitting the stops that were scheduled for the prior year, as well as additional cities.

The tour kicks off on April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and ends on Aug. 9, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Wallen has a group of country superstars joining him on his highly anticipated tour that will be at shows on a rotating basis. Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley are all scheduled as opening acts at various shows.

Fans jumped at the opportunity to hear the country star sing songs like "One Thing at a Time" and "Everything I Love" live, leaving remaining tickets to attend this show scarce.

You can still purchase tickets for select shows, but the price is likely to be on the higher side.

2. Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney's tour is a highly attended one by country fans. In 2024, he will embark on his tour "Sun Goes Down," with his first show in Tampa, Florida, on April 20.

The tour will end with three shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Aug. 23, 24 and 25. Two of the final shows in Massachusetts quickly sold out.

Tickets for the rest of the shows happening in 2024 are still available.

Chesney will be joined by Zac Brown Band for his shows.

3. Chris Stapleton

The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer is hitting the road early in 2024 with "All American Road Show."

He'll begin his tour with a show in Tempe, Arizona, on March 1 and will wrap things up in the United States on Aug. 24 in Houston. After that, Stapleton will play a couple of international shows to finish out the year, all of which are sold out.

4. Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan's "Quittin Time" tour is a highly anticipated event of 2024, with tickets for most shows rapidly selling out upon their release.

The first show of Bryan's tour will be in Chicago on March 5. Bryan's tour will go pretty much through the year, with shows every month except for September and October, until his final two shows, both at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

There are still tickets available in select cities to see Bryan live on tour. For shows that are sold out, fans can sign up to join the wait list to be informed if additional tickets are released.

5. George Strait

George Strait will hit the road in 2024 with opening acts Little Big Town and Stapleton.

Tickets to see one of the few shows Strait has scheduled for 2024 are on sale now. The tour begins in Indianopolis on May 4, with just nine total stops.

6. Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton's "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour will feature special guests Dustin Lynch and Emily Anne Roberts.

Shelton's tour is a rather short one, beginning Feb. 22 and ending with a show in Canada on May 4.

7. Kid Rock and Jason Aldean

Kid Rock and Jason Aldean have teamed up for the "Rock the Country" tour beginning in April.

This tour is just seven stops. Throughout the short tour, the pair will headline country music festivals happening in small towns throughout the country.

The seven stops on this tour are: Gonzales, Louisiana; Ashland, Kentucky; Rome, Georgia; Ocala, Florida; Mobile, Alabama; Poplar Bluff, Missouri; and Anderson, South Carolina.

Kid Rock will also be performing at the PBR World Finals Championships on May 17 in Arlington, Texas, in the middle of "Rock the Country" stops.

8. Taylor Swift

Global music sensation Taylor Swift spent much of 2023 in stadiums throughout the United States for her wildly popular "Eras Tour."

In 2024, Swift has many international shows scheduled, beginning in Tokyo on Feb. 7. Swift will be international for much of the year, with her last show on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Swift does have a handful of U.S. shows happening in 2024, in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis in October and November.

Tickets to see Swift live are always hard to come by and cost quite a lot of cash to attend.

9. Olivia Rodrigo

On Sept. 8, 2023, Olivia Rodrigo released the album "GUTS." For the young star, much of 2024 will be spent touring.

Rodrigo will be accompanied by The Breeders, Chappell Roan, Pinkpantheress and Remi Wolf on her 2024 tour.

The shows begin on Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, California. The first U.S. leg of the tour ends with four Madison Square Garden shows on April 5, 6, 8 and 9. After that, Rodrigo will begin the international leg of the tour in Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena on April 30.

On July 19, Rodrigo is back in the States for the remainder of the tour, except for her Aug. 9 show in Canada.

10. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj will be on the road for her "Pink Friday 2" world tour from March 1 through June 9.

Stops included on Minaj's 2024 tour include Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Orlando in Florida, and New York City.

11. Pink

Pink will be headed on her "Summer Carnival" tour in early 2024, with a slew of shows between Feb. 9 and Nov. 23.

The first tour stop for the "Raise Your Glass" singer is Sydney in Australia. The last stop of the tour is in Miami at LoanDepot Park.

12. Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny will be taking the stage all over the country with his 2024 "Most Wanted" tour.

His tour begins on Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City and concludes in Miami on May 26.

Bad Bunny has one international stop bookmarked for his tour in Toronto on April 4.

13. Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan will be going on tour in 2024 called "We'll All Be Here Forever" in another highly anticipated event, with many shows throughout the year already reaching sold out status.

Kahan's tour starts in January with various international destinations. This tour runs through Aug. 27.

14. Alanis Morissette

The "Ironic" singer will be touring in 2024 with her "Triple Moon" tour. The tour begins on June 9 in Phoenix and ends on Aug. 10 in Inglewood, California.

15. Drake and J. Cole

Rappers Drake and J.Cole are joining forces for their 2024 "It's All a Blur" tour.

The tour will begin on Jan. 18 in Denver and ends on March 27 in Birmingham, Alabama.

There are a few dates, mostly at the end of the tour, of which J.Cole will not be present.

16. Red Hot Chili Peppers

80s rock band, Red Hot Chili Peppers will be on tour in 2024.

The band will begin their shows on Feb. 17 in Lincoln, California, with shows running through July 30.

17. Blink-182

The rock band behind the hit "All the Small Things" is hitting the road in 2024.

Blink-182 will be touring for their 2023 album "One More Time…" with shows beginning in Australia on Feb. 8.

The band will make its way to the United States in late June and continue with U.S. shows through Aug. 13 before heading off to Toronto on Aug. 15.

18. Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are co-headlining "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour" in 2024 for the rock concert of a lifetime.

Their shows begin in Savannah, Georgia, on March 8 and wrap up on Sept. 22 in Ridgefield, Washington.

19. The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones are back on the road in 2024 for the "Hackney Diamonds" tour.

The rock band will sing songs off their new album as well as beloved fan favorites as they travel to cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Their first show is on April 28 in Houston and their last is on July 24 in Santa Clara, California.

20. Eagles

If you have ever wanted to witness the Eagles perform live, 2024 is the year to do it.

Last year, the band announced a final farewell tour in 2024.

The Eagles will begin their tour, "The Long Goodbye," with special guest Steely Dan on Jan. 12 in Los Angeles.

Their final show will be in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 16.

There are only 19 stops on this rock tour.

21. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are headed on tour in 2024. The lineup of stops includes postponed U.S. shows from 2023.

The world tour begins in March and wraps up in November.

22. Billy Joel

The "Piano Man" has a busy 2024 lined up with shows throughout the country intertwined with the final round of shows of his record-breaking Madison Square Garden residency.

In addition to his Madison Square Garden shows, Joel will be playing at venues including Solider Field in Chicago and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Sting will be joining Joel for select shows as well as Stevie Nicks.

23. Journey and Def Leppard

Journey and Def Leppard have toured together in the past, most recently in 2018. In 2024, they are coming together once again to co-headline a summer stadium tour.

The first of many shows will be on July 16 in St. Louis. The tour ends on Sept. 8 in Denver.

24. Metallica

Metallica is continuing its 2023 "M72" world tour in 2024.

The tour begins in Munich on May 24 and ends in Mexico City.

Stops include Seattle and Chicago.

25. Madonna

Madonna will be continuing "The Celebration Tour" in 2024 that began at the end of 2023, including postponed U.S. dates from the prior year.

The first show of 2024 is slated for Jan. 8 in Boston.