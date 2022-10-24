George Strait announces stadium tour with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town in 2023

George Strait, who has been dubbed "The King of Country," has announced his largest stadium run since his (semi) retirement after his "The Cowboy Rides Away" tour in 2014.

The country superstar will be going on a six-stadium tour in 2023, starting on May 6 in Arizona and ending Aug. 5 in Florida. Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will join Strait on the road.

"It just felt right," Strait told Billboard via email. "I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in place for next year. I don’t do that many shows anymore, so if we can do a stadium where we can play for more people, that works for me."

Even though Strait doesn't take his music on the road much anymore, he has been playing shows through his Las Vegas residency, "Strait to Vegas," since his last tour.

Strait has reached massive success in his time as a country music artist, with more top songs than any other artist in history. The country legend is excited to get back on the road and for fans to hear his music.

"My whole career has been amazing as far as that goes. I’ve been blessed to be with a great record company, MCA, and although they don’t play me much anymore, country radio was really good to me for a lot of years and I really appreciate those years," Strait said.

Strait will be hitting six stops for his stadium tour. He will start in Arizona before he goes to Wisconsin, Washington, Colorado and Tennessee, and he will wrap up in Florida.

Tickets to Strait's six-stop show will go on pre-sale on Oct. 26, with regular on-sale tickets beginning on Nov. 4.

George Strait 2023 Tour Dates:

May 6, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

June 3, American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

June 17, Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

June 24, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

July 29, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Aug. 5, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida