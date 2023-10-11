Bruce Springsteen shares enormity of pain he's in since postponing tour

Bruce Springsteen is sharing more about the brutal health condition that forced him to step away from performing and postpone his remaining 2023 concert dates.

"Greetings, greetings, greetings, from your favorite rock star with a b---- of a bellyache," a lively Springsteen shared with listeners of his SiriusXM E Street Radio show, "From My Home to Yours".

In September, Springsteen began treatment for peptic ulcer disease, colloquially described as a burning stomach pain. The Mayo Clinic defines peptic ulcers as "open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine."

Although the episode was not devoted to his health, Springsteen did acknowledge his fans and their support.

"Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows for their understanding," he said, per People magazine. "I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still unfortunately rocking my internal world."

Issues arose for the Boss in August, when he unexpectedly canceled two of his concerts in Philadelphia. At the time, his team did not disclose what kind of illness Springsteen was suffering from, only that the shows would be rescheduled. All shows in September would later be postponed.

On Sept. 27, Springsteen announced he would not be playing for the remainder of the year.

In a statement to social media, his team shared, "Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024."

The "Born in the U.S.A" singer said at the time, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

Tour dates have already been rescheduled, with the first dates taking place in March.