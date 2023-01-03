Bad Bunny says he threw fan's phone in water because of a 'lack of respect'

Rapper Bad Bunny has some explaining to do.

The Grammy winner went viral on Monday, after a video surfaced showing him throwing a female fan's phone into nearby water.

Now he's defending himself, saying he did it because she displayed a "lack of respect" by sticking her phone in his face for an attempted selfie while he was walking down the street.

The viral video showed the fan approach Bad Bunny to film or take a photo of the two of them.

He smiles into the camera, then grabs the phone from her and throws it into some nearby water, leaving her looking shocked.

The Puerto Rican rapper explained his actions on Twitter, writing in Spanish, "The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a f------ phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise."

The 28-year-old was criticized by many in the comments of the post. People said he had forgotten where he came from, he could have been more diplomatic with the fan, and that he’s forgotten what it’s like to not have the money to replace a phone.

Others agreed the fan was in the wrong.

Bad Bunny is one of the most-streamed artists on Spotify. He also recently starred with Brad Pitt in the movie "Bullet Train" and is reported to be starring as the newest Marvel hero in "El Muerto."