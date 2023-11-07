Chris Stapleton explains how he and wife keep romance alive, ‘overcome obstacles’ together

Chris Stapleton is sharing a few secrets about his marriage to his wife of 16 years, Morgane Stapleton.

"The key to a successful marriage, I’d say communication," Stapleton, 45, told Fox News Digital at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

"We’re always working on that … love and kindness and patience. I think you have those things in play, hopefully, you can overcome whatever obstacles."

The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer made the comments at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Friday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Stapleton shared the stage with artists who included the legendary Elton John, Brittany Howard and 2023 inductee Sheryl Crow.

Crow was welcomed into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside legendary musicians Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners. DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray were inducted for musical influence, and Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin were inducted for musical excellence. Don Cornelius received the Ahmet Ertegun Award.



The country star’s performance comes as he prepares to release his highly anticipated new album, "Higher," this month.

While Stapleton has performed with various musicians, he’s turned to his wife Morgane as his creative partner.

"She’s my barometer on songs," Stapleton previously said during an interview with GQ. "Even if your wife wasn’t heavily involved in your career, if you’re happily married and you want to stay that way, you don’t want to sing things that your wife hates."

Morgane sings background on 10 of her husband's songs on his album "Higher" and is also a producer on the project. Stapleton’s wife spends every performance with him on stage with a tambourine in hand.

Stapleton has recently confirmed he will continue his All-American Road Show tour in 2024.

While Stapleton got his big break in the country scene eight years ago with his album "Traveller," he has previously addressed other challenges he has faced. He recently revealed he and his wife started going to therapy together.

"It was a way to kind of help us navigate what the world was, what that meant to our family, to our business," he shared with GQ of their decision.

Morgane has been the country star’s muse for nearly two decades. The two met while working at neighboring music publishing companies on Music Row. Chris and Morgane tied the knot in October 2007. They have been publicly candid about their growing relationship over the years.

"14 years today. I don’t remember much about life before you. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for hearing me. Thank you for teaching me. Thank you for respecting me. Thank you for giving me everything I cherish in this life. I love you more than I’ll ever be able to put into words, but I’ll spend the rest of my time here on earth trying. Happy anniversary my love!" Morgane wrote along with a black-and-white photo of the two in October 2021.

The Stapletons share five children, three of them boys under 6.

"Boys are kind of cavemen until they’re 17," Chris told GQ. "You’re just trying to make sure everybody doesn’t get killed."

As the "White Horse" crooner rose to stardom, Morgane made a major breakthrough in the music industry.

In 2005, Morgane collaborated with Carrie Underwood and wrote a song for the country star, "Don’t Forget to Remember Me." Morgane was invited by Underwood to sing backup during recording sessions.

After Morgane’s collaboration with Underwood, she continued to create hits with Trisha Yearwood, LeAnn Rimes, Kellie Pickler, Alan Jackson and others. Some hits were additionally written with Chris.

The Stapletons recently celebrated another milestone in their relationship.

"Happy anniversary, Morgane. Every day is a day I love you more than the day before," Chris penned on his Instagram post with loving pictures of the two last month.