Chris Stapleton explains how he and wife keep romance alive, ‘overcome obstacles’ together

The 'White Horse' singer performed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Country star Chris Stapleton tells Fox News Digital how he keeps his marriage strong with his wife, Morgane Stapleton, at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony.

Chris Stapleton is sharing a few secrets about his marriage to his wife of 16 years, Morgane Stapleton. 

"The key to a successful marriage, I’d say communication," Stapleton, 45, told Fox News Digital at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

"We’re always working on that … love and kindness and patience. I think you have those things in play, hopefully, you can overcome whatever obstacles."

chris stapleton, morgane stapleton

Chris Stapleton shared the key to his successful marriage with his wife of 16 years. (Getty Images)

The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer made the comments at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Friday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

(L-R) Elton John, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow and Brittany Howard perform onstage at the 38th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Getty Images)

Stapleton shared the stage with artists who included the legendary Elton John, Brittany Howard and 2023 inductee Sheryl Crow

Chris Stapleton

(L-R) Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Getty Images)

Crow was welcomed into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside legendary musicians Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners. DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray were inducted for musical influence, and Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin were inducted for musical excellence. Don Cornelius received the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The country star’s performance comes as he prepares to release his highly anticipated new album, "Higher," this month. 

Chris Stapleton performs

Chris Stapleton prepares to release his highly anticipated new album, "Higher," this month.  (Getty Images)

While Stapleton has performed with various musicians, he’s turned to his wife Morgane as his creative partner. 

"She’s my barometer on songs," Stapleton previously said during an interview with GQ. "Even if your wife wasn’t heavily involved in your career, if you’re happily married and you want to stay that way, you don’t want to sing things that your wife hates."

Chris Stapleton Morgane Stapleton

Stapleton’s wife spends every performance with him on stage with a tambourine in hand. (Getty Images)

Morgane sings background on 10 of her husband's songs on his album "Higher" and is also a producer on the project. Stapleton’s wife spends every performance with him on stage with a tambourine in hand.

Stapleton has recently confirmed he will continue his All-American Road Show tour in 2024.

While Stapleton got his big break in the country scene eight years ago with his album "Traveller," he has previously addressed other challenges he has faced. He recently revealed he and his wife started going to therapy together.

"It was a way to kind of help us navigate what the world was, what that meant to our family, to our business," he shared with GQ of their decision.

Morgane has been the country star’s muse for nearly two decades. The two met while working at neighboring music publishing companies on Music Row. Chris and Morgane tied the knot in October 2007. They have been publicly candid about their growing relationship over the years.

Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Chris and Morgane tied the knot in October 2007.  (Getty Images)

"14 years today. I don’t remember much about life before you. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for hearing me. Thank you for teaching me. Thank you for respecting me. Thank you for giving me everything I cherish in this life. I love you more than I’ll ever be able to put into words, but I’ll spend the rest of my time here on earth trying. Happy anniversary my love!" Morgane wrote along with a black-and-white photo of the two in October 2021.

Stapleton kids

(L-R) Morgane Stapleton, Ada Stapleton, Wayland Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. (Getty Images)

The Stapletons share five children, three of them boys under 6.

"Boys are kind of cavemen until they’re 17," Chris told GQ. "You’re just trying to make sure everybody doesn’t get killed."

Chris and Morgane Stapleton kissing

Chris Stapleton explains how he and his wife Morgane Stapleton keep their romance alive. (Getty Images)

As the "White Horse" crooner rose to stardom, Morgane made a major breakthrough in the music industry. 

In 2005, Morgane collaborated with Carrie Underwood and wrote a song for the country star, "Don’t Forget to Remember Me." Morgane was invited by Underwood to sing backup during recording sessions.

After Morgane’s collaboration with Underwood, she continued to create hits with Trisha Yearwood, LeAnn Rimes, Kellie Pickler, Alan Jackson and others. Some hits were additionally written with Chris.

The Stapletons recently celebrated another milestone in their relationship.

"Happy anniversary, Morgane. Every day is a day I love you more than the day before," Chris penned on his Instagram post with loving pictures of the two last month.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.