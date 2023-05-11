Expand / Collapse search
Morgan Wallen makes big announcement on rescheduled tour dates

The 'Last Night' country star was forced to cancel six weeks of shows due to 'bad news' from doctors

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Morgan Wallen has announced new tour dates just days after he canceled six weeks of shows due to getting "bad news" from his doctor that he had injured his vocal cords. 

His canceled May and June dates for his One Night At A Time tour have been rescheduled to dates between Aug. 30, 2023, and June 7 of next year. 

Morgan Wallen performing

Morgan Wallen has rescheduled canceled tour dates.  (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube)

The country music star previously said he was told he has vocal fold trauma and needs to take six weeks of vocal rest. "So, that's what I'm going to do," he said.

