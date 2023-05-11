Morgan Wallen makes big announcement on rescheduled tour dates

Morgan Wallen has announced new tour dates just days after he canceled six weeks of shows due to getting "bad news" from his doctor that he had injured his vocal cords.

His canceled May and June dates for his One Night At A Time tour have been rescheduled to dates between Aug. 30, 2023, and June 7 of next year.

The country music star previously said he was told he has vocal fold trauma and needs to take six weeks of vocal rest. "So, that's what I'm going to do," he said.