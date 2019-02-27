Miranda Lambert snaps when asked about married life, new husband Brendan McLoughlin

Despite announcing her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda Lambert isn't too eager to discuss newlywed life any further.

The country crooner snapped at reporters when asked about her new love this week.

Landing in McLoughlin's native New York City, Lambert, 35, wore a baseball cap and clutched a pillow and urged press to leave them be.

"Please — can you leave me alone please?" the Pistol Annie singer told Inside Edition on Monday. "If I say something, will you leave please?"

She added, "Like 'the world should mind their own f—king business.'"

The couple had just touched down from an early morning flight from Nashville, where Lambert has an estate.

McLoughlin, 27, didn't speak to press and kept a low profile, wearing a black hoodie and a black baseball cap emblazoned with the Blue Lives Matter logo.

Lambert and McLoughlin reportedly met in November 2018 and tied the knot in late January.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” Lambert gushed earlier this month. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. #theone.”