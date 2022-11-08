Midterm elections have celebrities like Chris Pratt and Kid Rock talking, musician Aaron Carter dead at 34

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘SHE IS AGAINST HIM’ - Kid Rock blasts Oprah as a 'fraud' after she endorses Fetterman over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race. Continue reading here…

‘UTTER DISARRAY’ - Chris Pratt endorses billionaire Rick Caruso for LA mayor after seeing city's 'decline' Continue reading here…

‘BIG YIKES’ - ‘SNL’ cold open offers up more ‘exciting’ Democratic candidates ahead of midterms. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Musician Aaron Carter dead at 34. Continue reading here…

‘MY HEART HAS BEEN BROKEN’ - Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter mourns death of 'baby brother' Aaron Carter. Continue reading here…

‘SHE LOOKS FRAIL’ - Jessica Simpson has some fans concerned over recent Instagram video. Continue reading here…

DAD JOKES - Ryan Reynolds trolls Nick Cannon after Cannon announces he's expecting 11th child. Continue reading here…

‘KIND OF DAD THAT LOVES TO LISTEN’ -Dane Cook, 50, can't wait to have kids with 24-year-old fiancée. Continue reading here…

CHER'S WORLD - Cher spotted with man half her age, joining long list of Hollywood lovers including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. Continue reading here…

‘TORRENTS OF PROFANITY’ - King Charles III exploded over Trump criticism of 2012 Kate Middleton scandal: book. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter