‘SNL’ cold open offers up more ‘exciting’ Democratic candidates ahead of ‘big yikes’ midterms

In the sketch, Andrew Dismukes as Biden lamented the Democratic Party doesn't have any 'stars' anymore

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
"Saturday Night Live"’s cold open this weekend had President Biden (Andrew Dismukes) concerned about the "big yikes" midterms on Tuesday and wondering if the liberals should spice up their candidate lineup.  

"This Tuesday, the midterm elections will determine the fate of our democracy and let’s just say: big yikes!" Dismukes, while standing behind a presidential podium, emphasized as the commander-in-chief at the top of the show. 

"Folks, I’m trying like hell, I promise. I’m on the Peloton every morning tempting fate," Dismukes said as Biden.  

The fake president admitted he's "boring" and said the problem for Democrats this election cycle is that they don’t have "any stars anymore."

‘SNL’ COLD OPEN BREAKS DOWN RISE OF GOP CANDIDATES WITHOUT ‘ANY POLITICAL EXPERIENCE’ AHEAD OF MIDTERMS 

President Biden (Andrew Dismukes) suggested "more interesting" celebrity candidates in this weekend's cold open ahead of the midterms. 

President Biden (Andrew Dismukes) suggested "more interesting" celebrity candidates in this weekend's cold open ahead of the midterms.  ("Saturday Night LIVE"/NBC )

"Too many Raphael Warnocks and not enough Herschel Walkers, which is why we’re going to make some last-minute changes with some Democrats who are exciting!" he exclaimed. 

Biden suggested replacing Rep. Adam Schiff with former presidential candidate and spiritual leader Marianne Williamson. 

Williamson said as a "level-four enchantress" she’s "ready to fight for the American dream" as she hit a Tibetan singing bowl. 

Biden called her "America’s next ‘defense against the dark arts teacher,’ folks." 

He also suggested "'Mayor of Flavortown' Guy Fieri" (Molly Kearney) to replace Democratic candidate John Fetterman against Dr. Mehmet Oz. 

"America is hungry for change," Kearney said as the fiery, bleach blond Food Network star. "But do y’all want Dr. Oz’s crudité or a full plate of paid family leave dripping in donkey sauce? Whew!"  

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 05: President Joe Biden (L) and former U.S. President Barack Obama (R) rally for Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro at the Liacouras Center on November 5, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fetterman will face Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz as Shapiro faces Republican Doug Mastriano on November 8 in the midterm general election. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

BIDEN PREDICTS DEMOCRATS WILL TAKE SENATE, HAVE CHANCE TO KEEP THE HOUSE IN MIDTERMS 

Dismukes’ Biden also introduced rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (Marcello Hernández) as "your next senator from Ohio." 

"I want no cap on social security, no cap!" the distinctive rapper said forcefully while waving his arms around. "Democrats, baby!"

Biden called him a "terrifying young man" after the rapper left the stage before introducing former adult film star Stormy Daniels (Cecily Strong) as the "next governor of Michigan." 
 

Chef and television personality Guy Fieri and his son Ryder Fieri (L) attend a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 33-22.

"Hi, TV," Strong as Daniels slurred slightly. "I may be a former adult star currently on season seven of the ‘Surreal Life’ but I am willing to debase myself and enter U.S. politics." 

He said rapper Azalea Banks (Ego Nwodim) would beat Florida Sen. Marco Rubio "because she’s not afraid to fight."

"I’m a witch, b---h!" she shouted, holding her hands up like claws while Biden looked on scared as she walked off.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)

Finally, he introduced actor Tracy Morgan (Kenan Thompson) as the new person in charge of the student loan handout after saying people "got mad" at him over the policy. 

In the "SNL" alum's laid-back style, Thompson said if "y’all want that money" people would have to "come over here and rub my belly." 

Bringing back the motley crew, who all answered Biden’s "What do we want?" question (Morgan wanted sugar-free White Castle) and the "When do we want it?" questions differently (Williamson suggested a parallel timeline), the president decided half-heartedly, "We’re going to be fine." 

Comedian Amy Schumer guest-hosted the show and Steve Lacy was the musical guest. 

