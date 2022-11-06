Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Chris Pratt endorses billionaire Rick Caruso for LA mayor after seeing city's 'decline' into 'utter disarray'

Caruso is running against Democrat Karen Bass in the midterms. His campaign has spent more than $100 million on mayoral bid

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Chris Pratt backed a political candidate Sunday ahead of midterm elections and gave his support to billionaire Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles race for mayor.

Pratt, 43, took to Instagram stories where he virtually stumped for Caruso, a former president of the Los Angeles Police Commission

Caruso also served as a commissioner for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power under Mayor Tom Bradley in 1985.

"I've lived in LA for over 20 years. It's been great to me. In that time I've seen what many residents here have seen, the city's gradual decline into pain and utter disarray," Pratt wrote online. "If you live here, you know exactly what I'm talking about.

Chris Pratt gave political support to the local Los Angeles mayoral race and backed billionaire Rick Caruso. 

Chris Pratt gave political support to the local Los Angeles mayoral race and backed billionaire Rick Caruso.  (Getty Images)

Chris Pratt endorsed Rick Caruso on Instagram.

Chris Pratt endorsed Rick Caruso on Instagram. (Chris Pratt/ Instagram)

"I don't normally support political candidates. But in this election, there's too much to lose."

He added, "If you're an LA voter, I urge you to vote for @rickcarusola. He's a builder. He knows how to get s--t done. He's the guy for our city. Rick Caruso for LA Mayor."

