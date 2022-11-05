Dane Cook, 50, can't wait to have kids with 24-year-old fiancée: 'Kind of dad that loves to listen'

Dane Cook already has baby fever before saying "I do" to his fiancée Kelsi Taylor.

The 50-year-old comedian opened up about starting a family after the two tie the knot.

"I can't wait, to be very honest with you," Cook said during an interview with People.

"I'm just excited at the possibility. Her sister just had her second baby, and I love seeing her with the kid. She loves it, and I love kids. When the time is right, we'll check it out."

After dating for more than five years, the "Good Luck Chuck" star made his relationship with the 24-year-old fitness instructor official in July with a beachside proposal.

"The second he began to reach for his back pocket, my stomach flipped," Taylor expressed to the media outlet this past summer.

"I couldn't have asked for the moment to have been more perfect."

Cook doesn’t appear to mind the 26-year age gap between him and Taylor, as he poked fun at the fact that she was in her 20s during a comedy special.

"She was doing her homework, and I said, ’Where have you been all my life?' And then I remembered she wasn't alive for the first 26 years of it."

He continued to say how he plans to be the best father to his future children.

"I could see myself hopefully as the kind of dad that loves to listen, loves to be there, loves to collaborate, but still teach you to set those boundaries and only want to pull the best out of yourself," he remarked.

Since Cook’s father passed away in 2007, he added that he may follow in his dad’s footsteps with parenting.

"I was just talking to Kelsi about it the other day, saying, 'I like that mix of the idea of there's fun, there's joy and energy, but you still want those boundaries.' My dad was good at being the disciplinarian when he wasn't being fun, and I go, 'I think I'd be like that.' My dad could be a no b-----it, no-nonsense, don't be a talker, be a do-er."

Despite Cook and Taylor not locking in a date for their nuptials yet, the couple is looking forward to wedding planning.

"We don't have a date, but we're moving towards [one]," Cook noted.



"We just want to enjoy this whole thing."