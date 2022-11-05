Expand / Collapse search
Musician Aaron Carter dead at 34

The singer was reportedly found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday

By Larry Fink , Ashley Hume | Fox News
Musician Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34, Fox News Digital has confirmed through a source.

Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday. 

Local law enforcement sources told TMZ that they responded to a 911 call at the singer's home at around 11 a.m.

Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, Ca. on Saturday. He was 34.

Deputy Ajejandra Parra, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Sheriff's Information Bureau, told Fox News Digital that the Sheriff's Department responded to a medical rescue call that came in at 11:58 a.m. from the 42000 block of Valley Vista Drive. 

Parra said that law enforcement officers found a deceased person at the scene, but she couldn't confirm that the person was Carter. She said that homicide detectives had been dispatched, per standard procedure. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

