Musician Aaron Carter dead at 34
The singer was reportedly found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday
Musician Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34, Fox News Digital has confirmed through a source.
Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday.
Local law enforcement sources told TMZ that they responded to a 911 call at the singer's home at around 11 a.m.
Deputy Ajejandra Parra, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Sheriff's Information Bureau, told Fox News Digital that the Sheriff's Department responded to a medical rescue call that came in at 11:58 a.m. from the 42000 block of Valley Vista Drive.
Parra said that law enforcement officers found a deceased person at the scene, but she couldn't confirm that the person was Carter. She said that homicide detectives had been dispatched, per standard procedure.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
