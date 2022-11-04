Jessica Simpson has some fans concerned over recent Instagram video

Jessica Simpson has sparked concern among fans following a recent social media post.

Simpson, 42, teamed up with Pottery Barn for its latest advertisement in which she is seen showing off daughter Birdie’s room.

"Hi, I’m Jessica Simpson, and welcome to my daughter Birdie’s room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," Simpson said in the Instagram video posted Thursday.

"I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme. This really, to me, is Birdie’s personality.

"Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson."

Although her comment section had people praising her child’s bedroom and her interior design skills, some fans were concerned with the "With You" singer’s well-being.

"Respectfully…she looks frail," one user wrote, adding a sad face.

"Is she ok?" another asked.

"something seems off…." a user wrote, adding a shocked face.

One person wrote, "I think the comments are pure concern, not hating."

Other Instagram users came to Simpson’s defense.

"It’s sad that all these comments are about her appearance. It’s none of anyone’s business. I wish people were kinder," a user wrote.

Another person wrote, "Love you Jessica the room is beautiful and I'm sending prayers and love your way."

"Adorable room. Ignore the haters," wrote one commenter.

"Super cute room! And for the haters, she has always been a small woman, just not when pregnant (as 95% of women) – so cut her some slack. Let her live!" a user wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

In recent years, Simpson has been open with her fans about her weight loss journey.

After welcoming her third child, her daughter Birdie Mae in March 2019, the singer dropped 100 pounds over the course of a year. Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson, a former NFL player, also share children Maxwell Drew, 10, and Ace Knute, 9.

She told People magazine in 2020 that chasing her kids around "all day, every day" helped keep her in shape.

"I also have the most active husband ever," she said. "If you marry an athlete, you got to stay on your feet."