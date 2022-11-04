Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jessica Simpson
Published

Jessica Simpson has some fans concerned over recent Instagram video

Fans of Jessica Simpson commented on a recent social media post, a Pottery Barn advertisement video, expressing 'pure concern'

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Ashlee Simpson talks about watching husband Evan Ross take on the restaurant world Video

Ashlee Simpson talks about watching husband Evan Ross take on the restaurant world

Ashlee Simpson discussed watching her husband take on a new business venture and how special it was seeing him go through the process.

Jessica Simpson has sparked concern among fans following a recent social media post.

Simpson, 42, teamed up with Pottery Barn for its latest advertisement in which she is seen showing off daughter Birdie’s room.

"Hi, I’m Jessica Simpson, and welcome to my daughter Birdie’s room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," Simpson said in the Instagram video posted Thursday.

"I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme. This really, to me, is Birdie’s personality.

JESSICA SIMPSON SPEAKS OUT AFTER RECLAIMING '100% OWNERSHIP' OF HER BILLION-DOLLAR BUSINESS

"Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson."

Although her comment section had people praising her child’s bedroom and her interior design skills, some fans were concerned with the "With You" singer’s well-being.

A rep for Simpson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

"Respectfully…she looks frail," one user wrote, adding a sad face.

Jessica Simpson concerned some fans in her latest Pottery Barn advertisement video.

Jessica Simpson concerned some fans in her latest Pottery Barn advertisement video. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"Is she ok?" another asked.

"something seems off…." a user wrote, adding a shocked face.

JESSICA SIMPSON SAYS SHE CHOSE SOBRIETY BECAUSE SHE STOPPED HEARING HER 'INNER VOICE,' WAS 'LOST WITHOUT HER'

One person wrote, "I think the comments are pure concern, not hating." 

Other Instagram users came to Simpson’s defense.

"It’s sad that all these comments are about her appearance. It’s none of anyone’s business. I wish people were kinder," a user wrote.

Another person wrote, "Love you Jessica the room is beautiful and I'm sending prayers and love your way." 

"Adorable room. Ignore the haters," wrote one commenter. 

Simpson, 42, teamed up with Pottery Barn for its latest advertisement in which she shows off daughter Birdie’s room.

Simpson, 42, teamed up with Pottery Barn for its latest advertisement in which she shows off daughter Birdie’s room. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"Super cute room! And for the haters, she has always been a small woman, just not when pregnant (as 95% of women) – so cut her some slack. Let her live!" a user wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

In recent years, Simpson has been open with her fans about her weight loss journey.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After welcoming her third child, her daughter Birdie Mae in March 2019, the singer dropped 100 pounds over the course of a year. Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson, a former NFL player, also share children Maxwell Drew, 10, and Ace Knute, 9.

Although her comment section had people praising her child’s bedroom and her interior design skills, some fans were concerned for the "With You" singer’s well-being.

Although her comment section had people praising her child’s bedroom and her interior design skills, some fans were concerned for the "With You" singer’s well-being. (Kevin Mazur)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She told People magazine in 2020 that chasing her kids around "all day, every day" helped keep her in shape.

"I also have the most active husband ever," she said. "If you marry an athlete, you got to stay on your feet."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending