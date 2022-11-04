Ryan Reynolds trolls Nick Cannon after Cannon announces he's expecting 11th child

Ryan Reynolds is trolling his friend, Nick Cannon, after the television host revealed he is expecting his 11th child.

Reynolds took to Twitter Thursday and wrote, "We’re gonna need a bigger bottle," in response to People magazine announcing the news.

On Thursday, Alyssa Scott took to Instagram to share that she is expecting her second child with Cannon.

"This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

The couple lost their son, Zen, when he was five months old to brain cancer in December 2021.

Reynolds' comment seemingly refers to the star’s alcohol brand, Aviation Gin. For a Father’s Day advertisement earlier this year, Cannon joined the "Deadpool" star in creating a cocktail, "the mother of all cocktails: 'The Vasectomy.'"

"Lord knows I need one," Cannon said, before he started preparing the drink. The "Masked Singer" host made joking references about the ease of parenthood, including the "full night's sleep" he has been getting.

"And that looks like a delicious Vasectomy," Cannon said as Reynolds appeared in the frame to taste the beverage.

"I'll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids," Reynolds quipped, with Cannon responding, "I have eight."

Since the pair shot the ad, Cannon has welcomed two more children: a daughter, Onyx, with LaNisha Cole, and a son, Rise, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon is also dad to son Golden, 6, and daughter Powerful Queen, 1, both of whom he shares with Bell.

Cannon is also a father to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third child.

Mariah Carey and Cannon share 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

He shares a three-month-old son, Legendary, with model Bre Tiesi.