Karl Lagerfeld wanted pet cat Choupette to inherit part of his fortune

She may be a cat, but Choupette Lagerfeld boasts a jet-set lifestyle with two maids, as well as 117,000 Instagram followers and a successful modeling career.

And now with the death of her beloved owner Karl Lagerfeld at the age of 85 in Paris, she may be in possession of some of the designer's fortune — after Lagerfeld admitted he was leaving a chunk to her.

The fashion designer was interviewed by Numero magazine in 2018. When asked if he would leave part of his fortune to Choupette, he said: "Among others, yes. Don't worry, there is enough for everyone."

Shortly after he acquired her as a newborn kitten from male model Baptiste Giabiconi in August 2011, the designer set his new fluffy pet up with her own Twitter account — the first celebrity pet to receive such an honor.

However, it's Choupette's Instagram feed, closely-watched by thousands of stylish fans, which has given us the best insight into the life of a cat owned by the fashion icon with an estimated $125 million fortune.

The loyal feline companion of the creative mind behind Chanel and Fendi enjoys a luxurious existence.

She has round-the-clock care from two maids who groom her white coat four times a day and serve her up the same food as her master at the dining table.

During her downtime, she reclines on a $13,000 Zaha Hadid sofa and plays on her own personal iPad — presumably to update her eager followers.

We have seen Choupette travel by private jet — or a $1,900 Louis Vuitton cat carrier — and stay in the world's most exclusive hotels.

She has also developed a successful career in her own right, including starring in a film for Net-a-Porter and appearing on the cover of Vogue with supermodel Gisele Bundchen. As a result, she has become a personality, and in 2014 was profiled in book "Choupette: The Private Life of a High-Flying Cat."

Of his beloved kitty, Karl once said in a 2013 TV interview: "I never thought I would fall in love like this with a cat."

And revealing how he came to possess her, he told Numéro: "It was love at first sight. Baptiste [Giabiconi] was going on holiday and asked if he could leave her with the staff at my house while he was away.

"She was still a baby at the time, and I found her so cute that when Baptiste came home I said to him, 'Sorry but I’m keeping her!'"

As he added, "She is peaceful, funny, fun and gracious, she’s pretty to look at and has good poise, but her main quality is that she doesn’t talk."

Of their daily dinnertime together, he revealed that she has dined with him since becoming an "adult."

"She sits opposite me and eats what she has to eat. Before she might have attacked any old prawn, but now she will only touch the four different dishes prepared for her on that day, served in fabulous bowls. Everything must be very fresh, otherwise Mademoiselle sits in front of her biscuits for three-quarters of an hour giving me filthy looks, without eating a thing."

Karl also gave an insight into her grooming routine, explaining: "She is brushed four times a day, and she is very body conscious."

He also added that she has "never soiled the floors, even when she was three months old. She has always been very clean and spends her life washing herself. She smells very good. Really. I don’t perfume her."

We hope that whoever cares for Choupette next gives her the same love and attention.

This article originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.