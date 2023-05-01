Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Gisele Bündchen makes first Met Gala appearance after Tom Brady divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen wore vintage Chanel in first Met Gala walk after divorce from former quarterback husband Tom Brady

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Here is why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were able to divorce quickly Video

Here is why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were able to divorce quickly

Fox News legal analyst Mercedes Colwin provides an analysis on Brady, Bundchen's private settlement as the power couple's 13-year marriage comes to an end.

Gisele Bündchen returned to the Met Gala in grand fashion, marking her first time at the star-studded event after finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady.

The 42-year-old supermodel sported a vintage Chanel gown with feathered wings for the opening of The Costume Institute's new spring exhibition, which honors late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

"I loved the memories with him and the times together," she told Met Gala co-chair La La Anthony of working with Lagerfeld throughout her career. "He was a gentleman and a wonderful man." 

GISELE BUNDCHEN SHOWS TOM BRADY WHAT HE'S MISSING AFTER SPLIT IN SEXY PHOTO SHOOT

Gisele Bundchen wore vintage Chanel white gown for Met Gala in New York

Gisele Bündchen spread her wings on the Met Gala red carpet in New York. (Getty Images)

Brady and Bündchen were regulars at the Met Gala through the years.

The former couple officially announced their divorce in separate Instagram posts at the end of October. 

TOM BRADY AND GISELE BUNDCHEN'S RELATIONSHIP THROUGH THE YEARS

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Gisele Bundchen smiles in sheer white Chanel gown at Met Gala in New York

Gisele was giddy on the red carpet at the Met Gala just seven months after divorcing Tom Brady. (Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen wears matching gold outfits to Met Gala in New York City in 2018

Tom and Gisele were one of the hottest couples to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala. The pair attended the Met Gala in 2018. (Neilson Barnard)

Tom and Gisele met weeks after his breakup with Bridget Moynahan in 2006 and began a romantic relationship, only to find out months later that Brady was going to be a father.

Bündchen and Brady later married in 2009 and have two children, Vivian and Benjamin.

The Brazilian supermodel wrote in her 2018 memoir "Lessons" that hearing about Moynahan's pregnancy was difficult, to say the least.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen at MET Gala

Tom and Gisele divorced in October after months of speculation their marriage was over. The couple attended the Met in 2013. (Dimitrios Kambouris)

Giselle and Brady went angelic for the Met Gala in New York.

Their last Met Gala together was in 2019. (Theo Wargo/WireImage)

"The very next day, the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, that wasn’t an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth," Gisele shared at the time.

Brady originally announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb. 1. However, just 40 days later, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced he wasn't retiring after all. Bündchen publicly expressed concern over Brady's decision to head back to the field.

