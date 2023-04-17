Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bündchen gives inspirational message after divorce

Gisele Bündchen has some important thoughts to share six months after her high profile divorce from retired NFL star Tom Brady was finalized.

"We all have our fair shares of trials," her message, which she shared on Instagram, began.

"Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad, everything is here to teach us something and help us grow. Nothing is permanent. So let’s enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift!"

Her post also featured a video of her looking gleeful while riding on a bicycle, even taking her feet off the pedals to kick her legs out while gliding down a decline.

TOM BRADY AND GISELE BÜNDCHEN SHARE VALENTINE'S DAY MESSAGES AFTER DIVORCE

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The song she chose to accompany her video featured an inspirational message as well, with lyrics like "Lord, I thank you for sunshine / Thank you for rain / Thank you for joy / Thank you for pain / It's a beautiful day."

This is hardly the first time she has shared this kind of message.

Just last week, she posted a photo of herself smelling some flowers, and for the caption she wrote, "The same storm that knocks down the leaves, also makes the seeds sprout."

It seems like she has been hinting at the inherent difficulties in splitting up with someone she built an entire life with – she and Brady were together since 2006 before their divorce was finalized last October.

They were married in 2009 and have two children together, a son named Benjamin and a daughter named Vivian.

This would not be the first time she referenced the struggle of divorce. In her interview for the April issue of Vanity Fair, Bündchen called the divorce "the death of my dream."

"It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?" Bündchen emotionally told Vanity Fair as she wiped away tears.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In that interview, she also said of Brady, "If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

She insisted, "We’re not playing against each other. We are a team … and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it."

In the months after the divorce, there have been rumors that she has found love again, including one particularly persistent bit of gossip that she was seeing Brady's friend, 55-year-old billionaire Jeffrey Soffer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To those rumors, she said, "I have zero relationship with him in any way. He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend. I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy."

Fox News Digital's Stephania Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.