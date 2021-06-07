Rachel Brosnahan honors late aunt Kate Spade three years after her death

Rachel Brosnahan honored her late aunt Kate Spade three years after her death.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star posted a tribute on social media of the late fashion designer. In the photo, Spade was in a long, large silver skirt and gray cardigan.

"Missing Katy B today and every day," Brosnahan wrote Instagram.

Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment in June 2018, law enforcement officials told Fox News at the time. She was 55 years old.

Spade's body was discovered by a housekeeper at her Upper East Side apartment, a source told Fox News. The source added that Spade's husband, Andy Spade, was home at the time of her death.

The Associated Press reported Spade was found with a red scarf around her neck attached to a doorknob. The couple's 13-year-old daughter was at school at the time and officials said a note was found at the scene telling her it was not her fault.

"We are all devastated by today’s tragedy," Spade's family said in a statement to the New York Daily News . "We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time."

Spade's sister, Eve Brosnahan, also reportedly told the outlet: "It’s very difficult. I can’t right now. I just can’t."

At the time of her aunt's death, the "House of Cards" penned an emotional post about her aunt alongside a joyous video of Kate dancing on Instagram.

"She had a light that words can't capture but touched everyone she came into contact with," Brosnahan wrote. "She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today."