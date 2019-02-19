Karl Lagerfeld's passing: Models, celebs and friends pay tribute to 'genius' fashion designer

The fashion world is mourning the loss of Karl Lagerfeld, the longtime creative director of Chanel and a fixture in the fashion industry for the last five decades.

Lagerfeld’s death was first announced by French media early on Tuesday following rumors of the German fashion designer’s declining health; Lagerfeld had not appeared at the finish of Chanel’s show at Paris Fashion Week as he was “feeling tired,” the fashion house has said.

Fans and friends on social media have begun sharing their own tributes to the late designer, with many thanking him for his unique contributions. His own design team — TeamKarl — also extended their "love forever" on social media.

"He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as one of the greatest designers of our time, and there are no words to express how much he will be missed," reads a message posted to Lagerfeld's Instagram account.

Celebrities, models and fellow figures in the fashion industry are also sharing their posts about Lagerfeld's passing, including Victoria Beckham, Kristen Stewart and Vogue magazine.

Lagerfeld, who was known for his distinctive ponytail and dark suits in the later years of his life, was once quoted by the British Vogue saying: "I am like a caricature of myself, and I like that."

"It is like a mask. And for me the Carnival of Venice lasts all year long," he said.

