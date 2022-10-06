Jared Leto to portray late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld in upcoming biopic

Jared Leto will star as the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld in an upcoming biopic. Largerfeld, who passed away in 2019, is the former powerful artistic director of Chanel.

The Oscar-winning actor is also set to produce the film, alongside Emma Ludbrook, through their production company Paradox, according to WWD. The project is reportedly still in its early stages.

"Karl had a career that spanned 50-plus years so both personally, and professionally he was close to a number of people, Leto told WWD. "I can say we are going to hone in on key relationships that convey different parts of his life," Leto said.

He also revealed that the film will explore the late fashion giant's "multitude of relationships."

Three of Lagerfeld’s long-time business partners are also attached to the film, including: Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of the Karl Lagerfeld house since 2011; Caroline Lebar, SVP of image and communications at Karl Lagerfeld; and Sébastien Jondeau, who was his personal assistant and bodyguard. The three will executive produce the film.

"Karl has always been an inspiration to me," Leto said in a statement, who described Lagerfeld as a "true polymath, an artist, an innovator, a leader and, most importantly, a kind man."

"When we came together with the Lagerfeld team, we immediately shared a creative vision of doing a respectful ode to Karl while pushing the artistic boundaries of what a biopic can be," Leto shared.

The upcoming role follows Leto's starring role in the 2021 film "House of Gucci."