Meghan Markle, Prince Harry team up with Prince William, Kate Middleton to launch a new project together

What royal feud?

Prince William and his wife, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, along with Prince Harry and his spouse, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, have teamed up to launch Shout, an affiliate of Crisis Text Line in the U.K., that offers free, confidential mental help support through texting, People magazine reported Friday.

William, 36, released a video message in partnership with the U.S. non-profit Crisis Text Line, encouraging people across the United Kingdom to become volunteers for Shout.

Crisis Text Line has been in the United States for over five years and has processed 100 million messages with the help of 5,000 trained crisis volunteers since launching. Nancy Lublin, the CEO and founder of Crisis Text Line, revealed that the royal family was a perfect partner to kick off the initiative in the U.K.

“They’re really the first celebrities around the world to really take on mental health,” Lublin told People. “It’s been so personal and they’ve done such a fantastic job elevating the issue and reducing stigma.”

“They’ve visited our offices multiple times in the U.K., they’ve met with volunteers — which is so special,” continued Lublin. “They’ve really been very hands-on. I think it’s so powerful. We really couldn’t ask for better spokespeople and champions. Mental health is the epidemic of this generation.”

For the royal couples, the partnership was a no-brainer.

“We are incredibly excited to be launching this service, knowing it has the potential to reach thousands of vulnerable people every day,” the dukes and duchesses announced in a statement. “Over the last few months, Shout has started working quietly behind the scenes. We have all been able to see the service working up close and are so excited for its future.”

This isn’t the only project concerning mental health for the British royal family.

In April, it was revealed that Harry, 34, and Oprah Winfrey were teaming up to create a series of documentaries focusing on mental health for Apple next year as “partners, co-creators and executive producers.”

“I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self,” Harry said on Instagram.

Harry has previously opened up about his own personal struggles after losing his mother, Princess Diana of Wales. In 2016, he teamed up with William and Kate to create the Heads Together initiative, which encourages people to speak up.

William also discussed his mental health in January of this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“I think now, there’s a generation finally realizing that this is not normal, we should talk about it, we should get over [the stigma],” he explained, per the outlet. “We’ve got to start tackling it now so that our children and grandchildren don’t have to go through this process, and they can be a lot more open about it.”

Things have been looking up since Markle and Harry welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6.

William and Middleton quickly took to Instagram to share a sweet message for the new parents.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son today, and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family,” they wrote on Instagram.

William also expressed his excitement, sharing he is “absolutely thrilled” after announcing a new sailing race — King’s Cup Regatta — which will benefit eight of the royal couple’s patronages.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quieted down,” said William. “I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!”

William added he had “plenty of advice" for his sibling.

“I wish him all the best, and I hope the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in the family and all the joys that come with that.”

The kind words came after months of reported royal in-fighting among the couples before Archie’s birth.

Insiders claimed that William expressed concern about how fast Harry and the former American actress 37, moved in their relationship when they first began dating.

Prince Harry reportedly took the brotherly advice personally, leading to tension between the couples.

"William wanted to make sure that Harry was making the right decision,” royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told Fox News. “And I think what was intended as well-meaning, brotherly concern and a bit of advice went down quite badly with Harry, who felt that William wasn’t being as supportive as he might’ve been. So there has certainly been tensions between the brothers.”

Royal expert Nick Bullen previously told Fox News he believes the birth of Baby Sussex will help mend any royal rift that remains.

“William and Harry, we know the press reports and it is true, they’re not getting along at the moment,” explained Bullen at the time. “But I believe that will resort itself. The move from Kensington Palace to Windsor puts a little distance between the two households. And that will begin to repair the story. And from what I’m being told, Kate Middleton and Meghan actually get on OK. It isn’t about a battle between duchesses. It is much more about the boys. I think hopefully these two mothers will be able to bond more over their children. And I think babies are often a great way to bring families close together.”

Nicholl shared that while William initially expressed concern over Harry’s relationship with Markle, he realized that the former “Suits” star is giving his younger brother much-needed stability.

“I think William sees how happy Meghan makes Harry,” said Nicholl. “I think he’s quite impressed by Meghan, her work ethic, how quickly she’s adapted to royal life. Of course… the jury is still out. But actually, I think William has realized that Meghan is probably the best thing to happen to Harry. And their father Charles, the Prince of Wales, thinks Meghan is wonderful.”