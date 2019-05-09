Prince Harry leaves behind Meghan Markle, baby Archie to support veterans in the Netherlands

Just three days after the birth of his first child with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left the country to support veterans.

People magazine reported the 34-year-old British royal, who debuted his firstborn alongside the Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday, arrived in the Netherlands early Thursday to herald the next round of his Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style event honoring veterans and serving armed forces members who have been injured or wounded.

The outlet reported Harry spent the day learning about the preparations already underway, meeting some of the potential competitors and their families, as well as discussing next year’s launch, which will run from May 9 through May 16, 2020.

During his visit, the proud papa tried his hand at archery before moving to see the games’ sponsor Jaguar Land Rover’s prototype vehicles, which include new mobility technology.

“I had seen first-hand the transformative power of sport in helping people physically and psychologically recover and knew that the Invictus Games would change lives, capture hearts and inspire a generation, the Invictus generation,” said Harry in a speech during the visit, per the outlet.

“Now here we are, launching the countdown to the fifth Invictus Games and I am absolutely thrilled that many more wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women will have the opportunity to continue their journey to recovery.”

According to the outlet, the Invictus Games utilizes the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. The Netherlands was chosen to host the 2020 games and will commemorate 75 years since the end of World War II and the city being rebuilt in 1945.

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed to Fox News that Harry will head to The Hague in the Netherlands on Thursday for the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games 2020. The palace previously announced Harry would be away from May 9 to May 9, but that was before The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby boy.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Harry planned to cancel the trip had Markle not given birth yet.

Harry and Markle, 37, welcomed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, at 5:26 a.m. Monday. He is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, and the late Princess Diana.

Harry has always been passionate about the troops. According to the royal family’s website, he served in the army for 10 years, rising to the rank of captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan.

He continues to honor his servicemen and promotes support for wounded men and women as they adapt to life post-injury.

In 2013, The Guardian reported Harry, who was a commander of the army’s most sophisticated attack helicopter, fired at the Taliban during operations to support ground troops, as well as rescued injured Afghan and NATO personnel.

