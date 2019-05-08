Meghan Markle, Prince Harry didn’t give Archie royal title in hopes for ‘greater chance of a normal life’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world on Wednesday — but unlike his famous cousins, the baby has no royal title.

While the newborn was eligible to become the Earl of Dumbarton, royal experts told Fox News the 37-year-old former American actress and the 34-year-old British royal wanted their son to have as normal of a life as possible.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter pointed out that while many expected Archie to officially become a prince due to his father’s title, he actually wasn’t eligible for the title.

“In this instance, the baby wasn’t eligible for a princely title due to the 1917 Letters Patent,” she explained. “I think most people were expecting the baby to take on the title of earl, but Harry and Meghan have chosen to forgo all titles in an effort to give their child as normal of a life as possible. He is eligible legally to become an earl, but they’ve chosen not to use that.”

Harper’s Bazaar reported that Archie has not received a royal title upon birth due to

The Letters Patent, passed by King George V in 1917, reads in part, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar:

“… the grandchildren of the sons of any such Sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of Dukes of these Our Realms.”

The outlet shared that Archie’s cousins, Princes George and Louis, as well as Princess Charlotte, were given titles of prince and princess because they are the children of Prince William, who is the son of Charles, the Prince of Wales, also known as the heir to the throne. Therefore the only way William’s younger brother Harry could receive a title for his son is if his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, steps in.

“Technically, Archie would be eligible to become a prince as a grandson of the Sovereign when Charles becomes king,” said Arbiter. “But that’s ways into the future. And depending on when Charles becomes king, he may change the Letters Patent or Archie’s parents may say, ‘We want our child to stay the same.’ It’s definitely possible he can become HRH [His Royal Highness] when Charles becomes king.”

However, Arbiter shared that it is very likely Harry and Markle wanted their son to have a sense of freedom and independence that does not come with carrying a royal title.

“He’s going to be simply known as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” she explained. “That gives him a greater chance of a normal life. Who knows what the future holds because one day his grandfather will be king. But it just takes the pressure off. There’s not so much expectation. He gets to be normal.”

Royal expert Marlene Koenig said she isn’t surprised Archie doesn’t have an official title.

“He’s going to have a life of privilege and certainly one of responsibility, but not in the same way as his cousin George and his siblings,” said Koenig. “He will have far more independence. [And Archie’s parents] are going to do their own thing within the context of what would be allowed.”

Many have wondered the significance behind the name Archie. Some have speculated the name was a nod to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana of Wales. According to Closer Weekly, Archie shares his name with Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, the chief of Clan Campbell. Archibald was a Scottish nobleman, politician, and peer, and a notable ancestor of Diana.

However, Arbiter insisted it’s merely speculation.

“I think that’s a stretch,” she said. “I think people are looking for connections. I think genuinely in this situation, it was a name they liked and felt suited their son. It’s German in origin and means ‘truly brace.’ But as far as I can tell, there is no connection on either side. I think this is just a name they liked. And when you don’t have a title, there’s more freedom with names. There was a lot more freedom for Harry and Meghan to make choices that they believe would be best for their family and best suited for their child. There’s certainly a lot more freedom that comes without a title."

As for Harrison, Koenig said that name holds a very special meaning — son of Harry. Koenig also shared that while Markle and Harry didn’t need the queen’s permission to go with a name like Archie, she may have wanted her great-grandchild to have a title.

“The queen might be disappointed, but she’s pretty open-minded in having members of her family have some leeway,” she explained. “She also understands that change is good for a monarchy. And there have been numerous changes over the years… She’s fond of her grandson and knows what it means to be a royal. She knows he’s going to raise his children well.

“Duty will still remain important to [Harry and Markle],” added Koenig. “You’ll see [their son] but he will never do royal engagements.”

Nevertheless, the future looks bright for the famous baby.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," the new parents wrote on Instagram.

"This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion."

While Mountbatten-Windsor is a surname used by some members of the royal family, the couple did not disclose why they have chosen the name Archie, in particular.

Oddsmakers previously claimed that Alexander was the top choice, followed by Arthur — one of Prince Charles' middle names — for the first name of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's firstborn son.

Other runners-up included Philip, after Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh — Queen Elizabeth II's husband.

Spencer was also speculated for a name as a tribute to Prince Harry's beloved late mother, Princess Diana.

Markle and Harry first showed their son on Wednesday morning outside of their Windsor Castle home but did not reveal his name at the time, keeping in line with their desire to protect their privacy during Meghan's pregnancy and the baby's delivery.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were elated at the birth of Archie Harrison.

"It's magic! It's really amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," Markle, clad in a white button-front double-breasted dress, said Wednesday morning.

"He's already got a bit of facial hair as well," Harry, who held his son, joked to the press.

Markle said that the baby boy has the "sweetest temperament," gushing, "He's really calm. It's just been a dream. It's been a special couple of days."